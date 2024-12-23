January 2025 – What is your real sense of purpose?

5 January 2025 (Christmas 2) – John 1:(1-9), 10-18

In the Gospel readings in Advent, we saw how Luke grounded his story of Jesus in the human political realities of his time. We heard about emperors, priests, young women and smelly shepherds. We learned that Jesus came into the world to turn the order of things upside down: “He has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly” (Luke 1:52). John tells the story very differently. For John, Jesus came into the world to reveal the glory of God (John 1:14,18). Luke begins his story with kings and priests (Luke 1:5). John begins his story with the creation of the universe. For Luke, Jesus is revealed within human history. For John, Jesus was present before the universe came into being. I love Luke’s human grittiness. However, I also appreciate the cosmic perspective John brings. We don’t use the language of “doctrine” in the Uniting Church much. However, in John 1 I find two of the doctrines that most anchor my faith. The first is the doctrine of creation. John 1:1-5 is a deliberate echo of Genesis 1:1-5. The world is a treasured creation of God that is declared good and the place where God can be revealed. Matter is not evil but infused with light. The second doctrine flows from the first: the doctrine of the incarnation. “The Word became flesh” (John 1:14). Physical existence is not something to flee in order to find salvation in some other spiritual realm. If God can take on human form it’s a pretty good way of being. Creation and incarnation turn us towards the earth and one another as the path towards God.

12 January 2025 (Baptism of Jesus) – Luke 3:15-17, 21-22

The liturgical year jumps around a bit after Christmas and takes the lectionary with it. The 6th of January in the Western Church, “the twelfth day of Christmas”, is Epiphany when we remember the coming of the Magi to Jesus and his family with their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh (Matthew 1:1-12). “Epiphany” means something like being revealed or made manifest. This means that the coming of the Magi from the east, following the star to Jesus, is a symbol of Christ as a light to the gentiles (non-Jews): “Nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn.” (Isaiah 60:3; see Acts 13:47) When the Magi arrive this shows that God has been revealed to the whole world through Christ. That’s why the Sundays after Epiphany have themes of Jesus being revealed as divine. Today’s reading is the Baptism of Jesus. We often talk about Jesus being made one with us in solidarity with humanity in baptism. However today, we are invited to focus on the heavenly voice in Luke 3:22 “You are my Son, the beloved.” We will hear this voice and these words again at the Transfiguration (Luke 9:35), another time of epiphany. In Jesus’ baptism we see how Jesus is “fully human and divine”, an idea that was developed fully in the C4th to C6th.

19 January 2025 (Epiphany 2) – John 2:1-11

Weddings are times of intense emotion for the couple and all around. Water and wine are powerful symbols in themselves, and wine is an intensifier of emotional and spiritual arousal. Although weddings and parties seem the stuff of everyday life, they can also be the space where much that was concealed is revealed. It’s not surprising, then, that this was the context for the first of Jesus’ miracles that John records. Now, “miracle” isn’t John’s word; he prefers “sign” (John 2:11). Turning water into wine isn’t a party trick; it’s a moment of revelation or “epiphany” (see last week’s reflection). The first half of John’s Gospel is structured around seven signs, beginning with Cana and climaxing in the raising of Lazarus (John 11) in which God’s glory is revealed (John 2:11; 11:40). Where do you see signs of God’s glory?

26 January 2025 (Epiphany 3) – Luke 4:14-21

I’ve read a lot of CVs lately. People begin by describing their own excellence, dedication, superior skills, etc. They say everything and nothing. I haven’t read one that says “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour.” (Luke 4:18.19) That’s Jesus’ personal statement of purpose for what he is about to do in the rest of Luke. Forget the cliches – what is your real sense of purpose?

These Lectionary Reflections were prepared by Rev. Dr Robert McFarlane, Presbytery Relations Minister, Synod Mission Services