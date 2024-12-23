Evangelicals Elected Trump, Now They Must Hold Him Accountable

In the American political landscape, the confluence of power and integrity has always been a high-stakes balancing act. Power itself is neither inherently good nor bad; it is shaped and directed by the character of those who wield it. When power is exercised without integrity, it is destined to be corrosive, eroding the trust of the public, harming the vulnerable, and ultimately collapsing under the weight of its own instability.

For a group that prides itself on moral values and integrity, the evangelical community now faces a moment of reckoning in how they approach their support of Donald Trump. After throwing significant support behind his campaigns, evangelicals are in a unique and challenging position: they must decide whether they will hold him accountable to the values they claim to uphold or risk enabling a style of leadership that could harm the very principles they seek to protect.

One of the cornerstones of faith is the principle of accountability — that actions have consequences, and that leaders, especially those claiming moral authority, should be held to high standards. The Bible is replete with warnings about the dangers of unchecked power and the necessity for leaders to walk in integrity. Proverbs 29:2, for instance, states, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked rule, the people groan.” Evangelicals have long taught that true power lies not in dominance or influence but in serving others with humility, compassion, and integrity. This belief should logically extend to political leaders, particularly those who enjoy the support of religious communities.

For a community that has often emphasised the importance of character in leadership, Trump’s tenure — characterised by divisive rhetoric, questionable ethics, and personal scandals — presents an undeniable tension. Many evangelicals supported Trump, drawn to his promises of protecting religious freedoms, appointing conservative judges, and advancing policies that aligned with their moral and political preferences. However, in doing so, they may have also overlooked or excused behaviours that starkly contrast with the values of humility, honesty, and kindness they teach. As followers of a faith that calls for accountability, now is the time for evangelicals to ask themselves if they are applying a double standard to Trump or if they are prepared to hold him accountable just as they would any other leader.

The support of Trump has had significant implications for how evangelicals are perceived in American society. Many Americans now see evangelicalism as politically motivated rather than faith-driven, leading some to question the sincerity of evangelical values. For a community that has traditionally seen itself as a moral compass in society, this alignment with Trump may compromise their ability to credibly call out immorality, dishonesty, or injustice in other areas. When evangelicals are silent on Trump’s actions or offer blanket justifications for behaviour they would condemn in other leaders, they risk eroding their own moral authority.

The Bible recounts numerous instances where prophets and leaders called out kings who abused their power. Nathan rebuked King David for his wrongdoing; Daniel confronted King Nebuchadnezzar about his pride. These leaders could have remained silent, but they chose to speak truth to power. Similarly, evangelicals today have a choice to make: will they use their influence to call Trump to a higher standard, or will they continue to support him unconditionally, even at the expense of their own credibility?

History provides countless examples of leaders who began with public support but lost credibility due to unchecked power and lack of accountability. Richard Nixon, whose corruption and abuse of power led to his resignation, once enjoyed significant popularity. But his downfall came swiftly when his actions were exposed, reminding the public that power without integrity is inherently unsustainable.

If evangelicals fail to hold Trump accountable, they risk enabling behaviours and decisions that could harm not only American society but the future of their own movement. Political power, when unmoored from ethical accountability, often becomes self-serving, prioritising personal or ideological gain over the common good. For evangelicals, who advocate for servant leadership modelled after Jesus, to support a leader without calling him to accountability risks betraying the values they hold dear.

So what does accountability look like in practice? First, it means speaking out, especially when Trump’s actions run counter to evangelical values. This might be uncomfortable or even politically risky, but courage and integrity are tested in precisely these moments. By holding Trump accountable, evangelicals could demonstrate that their faith and values are not just slogans but principles that they are willing to stand by, even at personal cost.

Second, accountability involves a commitment to truth. Evangelicals must resist the temptation to excuse, minimise, or distort facts to align with a political agenda. Truth is a core tenet of Christianity, and embracing truth — even when it is uncomfortable — is essential for maintaining credibility.

Third, accountability requires a shift in focus. Evangelicals should encourage Trump to act on policies that uplift society, promote justice, and protect the vulnerable. This shift would not only reflect the servant leadership ideals evangelicals preach but would also steer political discourse toward constructive outcomes that benefit the broader society.

Over the next four years, evangelicals have a powerful opportunity to reshape the way they are perceived by the wider public. By holding Trump accountable, they can show the world that their commitment to integrity supersedes political allegiance. They can reaffirm that their support was not a blank check but contingent upon a leader’s alignment with their values.

Power, when combined with integrity, has the potential to bring about transformative change. However, power without integrity will inevitably fail, as it becomes more concerned with self-preservation than with serving others.

For evangelicals, the decision is clear. They must choose whether to be faithful to the teachings they hold dear or to let political expediency eclipse their moral witness. By embracing accountability, evangelicals can play a pivotal role in ensuring that power is exercised responsibly, ethically, and with integrity. And in doing so, they can reaffirm their place as a moral voice, steadfast and true in a turbulent political landscape.