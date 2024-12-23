A fine man, a great scholar: giving thanks for Richard Hays

I’ve heard the sad news that New Testament scholar Prof. Richard Hays has died this week. He recently had a recurrence of an earlier pancreatic cancer and just last week entered hospice care. I remember him as a compassionate, insightful, and articulate person, and am sad to hear of his death.

Richard was a member of the Faculty at Yale University when I started my doctoral studies there in 1983. I got to know him through our mutual participation in the NT seminar each semester, and in 1984 I took a seminar course on “War and Peace in the Bible” with him one semester. We grappled with many relevant biblical texts and ethical issues as we engaged with interpreters through 2000 years of Christian history and tradition, across a range of perspectives, from “just war” advocates to Mennonite pacifists, including Reinhold Neibuhr and Roland Bainton, former Yale professors and eminent contributors to the debate. It was a vigorous semester-long exploration of ethics and hermeneutics in relation to the matter of war and peace. It was immensely stimulating!

The major paper that I wrote in this seminar (“Hermeneutical Issues in the Search for the Historical Political Jesus”) was most helpful for me in establishing and consolidating some key elements of my own hermeneutical practice. Then, in 1988, Richard was one of the three examiners of my PhD dissertation—and provided a number of pages of detailed commentary and critique of what I had written about. (He agreed that I should be awarded the degree, however!)

It’s sobering for me to reflect that all three of my examiners, Wayne Meeks, Richard Hays, and Rowan Greer, and my doctoral supervisor, Abraham Malherbe, are now deceased. I am grateful for the important roles that each had (along with other teachers) in preparing me for my subsequent years of teaching, research, and writing.

Just after the turn of the millennium, Richard visited Australia for a conference and spent some time at United Theological College, leading a seminar for interested members of the college community. Elizabeth and I were scheduled to take him out to dinner was, but she was then in her period of extended hospital stays, fighting recurrent lung infections, and so we couldn’t do that. In his typically gracious way, he came with me to RNSH and met with her and me for a meal in the private hospital cafeteria. We had a long, long exegetical discussion as Elizabeth had most recently been immersed in her controversial doctoral research into Matthew’s Gospel. It was not the kind of conversation that usually occurs in a hospital café! We were both very grateful for, and much energised by, this conversation!

Richard has been one of the most well-respected NT scholars in the world. He was the George Washington Ivey Professor Emeritus of New Testament at Duke University in the USA—a prestigious and important post. In an early work, he developed a technical argument that Paul was referring, not to our “faith IN Jesus Christ”, but rather to “the faith OF Jesus Christ” as the basis for salvation. It was a technical linguistic argument with huge theological consequences, and was debated, explored, for it grounded our salvation in Jesus, not in our own actions of believing. This understanding has been largely taken up by a number of leading scholars in subsequent years.

A decade after I had studied with him, Richard had famously argued *against* LGBTQ inclusion in his landmark ethics book, The Moral Vision of the New Testament (1996). In the book, he was seeking to develop a wider framework for ethical decision-making that was not simply pegged onto “proof texts”, but which was developed from the broad sweep of biblical and theological understandings. I realised on reading it that the 1984 seminar had provided the basis for one of the chapters in this book.

The search for a broad biblical-theological basis for ethics eventually led him, more recently, to become a proponent of affirming and inclusion of LGBTG people within the church. With his son, Christopher Hays, a well-respected OT/Ancient Near Eastern scholar at Fuller Seminary, he co-wrote The Widening of God’s Mercy: Sexuality Within the Biblical Story (2024).

The publisher’s blurb says that in this book, the authors write about “a dynamic and gracious God who is willing to change his mind, consistently broadening his grace to include more and more people. Those who were once outsiders find themselves surprisingly embraced within the people of God, while those who sought to enforce exclusive boundaries are challenged to rethink their understanding of God’s ways.”

In closing the last chapter, the father and son authorial team write, “This book is therefore not just an argument about the meaning of the Bible in the past, but an invitation to readers to make new meaning in the present by listening to the Spirit and joining God now in saying, “I will gather others to them besides those already gathered” (Isa 56:8) … We hope that this book offers encouragement to see that the inclusion of sexual minorities is not a rejection of the Bible’s message but a fuller embrace of its story of God’s expansive mercy.” Richard in particular offered his own declaration of repentance for his earlier writing.

It was an act of deep humility; and a wonderful “last word” from this great scholar and fine man.

Rev. Dr John Squires is the Editor of With Love to the World. This review originally appeared on his blog, An Informed Faith.