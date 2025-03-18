House of David Brings Biblical Epic with a Fantasy Twist to Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video’s new series House of David has arrived, bringing an ambitious reimagining of the biblical tale of Samuel, King Saul, and the legendary shepherd David. Created by Jon Erwin, known for his work on faith-based films such as I Can Only Imagine and Jesus Revolution, the series aims to deliver a compelling adaptation of scripture while introducing elements of fantasy and spectacle.

Blending biblical storytelling with the grandeur of high-fantasy series like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, House of David presents well-known characters in a way that is both faithful to religious traditions and engaging for a modern audience. The series leans into the more fantastical aspects of scripture, particularly in its portrayal of giants, spiritual visions, and supernatural elements that extend beyond traditional depictions of these historical events.

The first three episodes open with the formidable Goliath, played by British bodybuilder Martyn Ford, towering over the battlefield. Unlike traditional portrayals that depict him as merely tall, this version of Goliath stands at an enormous 14 feet, reinforcing the mythological scope of the show. His origins are further explored through connections to ancient biblical texts that reference the Nephilim and other pre-Flood giants.

The series then shifts focus to the political and familial tensions leading up to David’s confrontation with Goliath. King Saul (Ali Suliman) struggles with power, the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) delivers divine rebukes, and David (Michael Iskander) faces scepticism from his family. These narrative threads serve as the foundation for a broader exploration of supernatural forces at play in ancient Israel.

Unlike previous adaptations, House of David delves into lesser-known biblical references and rabbinic traditions. The story ties Goliath’s lineage to the “sons of Anak” mentioned in Numbers and Genesis, presenting them as remnants of an ancient race with divine origins. The Philistine king Achish (Alexander Uloom) seeks an alliance with these giants, believing them to be gods, setting the stage for a larger mythological conflict.

The series also introduces a unique interpretation of David’s background. He is portrayed as an outcast within his own family, perceived as illegitimate—an idea drawn from Jewish traditions that suggest he was thought to be the son of a slave woman. This adds an extra layer of tension between David and his father Jesse (Louis Ferreira), further emphasizing his underdog status.

As a faith-based production, House of David takes a family-friendly approach, sanitizing some of the more graphic biblical elements. For instance, King Saul’s harem is omitted, and the violent conquest of the Amalekites is toned down. However, the series does not shy away from action and intensity, incorporating battle scenes, suspenseful encounters, and even some light-hearted moments, including a humorous reference to circumcision—a recurring theme in recent biblical adaptations.

Comparisons have already been drawn to Of Kings and Prophets, a short-lived 2016 network series that took a more adult-oriented approach, emphasizing moral ambiguity and graphic content. House of David, by contrast, emphasizes faith, spirituality, and heroism while still embracing the spectacle of large-scale storytelling.

With Erwin hinting at a deeper exploration of Goliath’s origins and the involvement of biblical figures yet to play their full roles, the series appears poised to expand its mythos further. Characters such as Doeg (Ashraf Barhom) and Adriel (Stewart Scudamore) suggest upcoming storylines that could bring dramatic twists and key historical moments to life.

The series has recently become the second most watched series on Amazon, just behind Reacher and it seems that Amazon will be investing in this sort of storytelling as there is more of an appetite for it.

“The reason I’m able to tell House of David at this scope and scale—what you need to tell David’s story—is because audiences have made their voices heard,” series creator Jon Erwin has said. “These films have worked. They’ve made money. They’ve been successful in the industry. And when that happens, we get to level up each time, get more resources and refine our craft.”

As the biblical narrative transitions from fantastical battles to the more political and personal struggles of David’s reign, it remains to be seen how the series will maintain its balance between faith-based storytelling and its epic fantasy tone.

For now, House of David is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, offering audiences a fresh take on one of history’s most enduring stories.