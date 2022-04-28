James Gunn defends Chris Pratt against criticism over beliefs

James Gunn has defended actor Chris Pratt for his Christian beliefs, despite people on social media calling for him to be replaced as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Mr Pratt has been criticised in the past for comments that were perceived to be prejudiced and for his connection to the Hillsong church. However, Mr Gunn said people don’t have all the facts about Pratt and his faith.

“I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, ‘Yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!),” Gunn said in a Tweet.

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

Elliot Page previously said about Pratt, “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization (sic) that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti-LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop.”

At the time, Mr Pratt said that he was not bigoted and that he attends a church that, “opens its doors to absolutely everyone,” adding that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Mr Pratt will appear as Star-Lord Thor: Love and Thunder on Thursday, 7 July 2022 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023.