  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
  • Reviews
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Is this Jesus’ face?

Is this Jesus’ face?

Dutch photographer and digital designer Bas Uterwijk has used artificial intelligence to create a ‘photograph’ of Jesus…or what he could have looked like.

Mr Uterwijk works on videogames and other works of digital art. He used ‘deep learning’ software called Artbreeder to recreate Jesus’ likeness. The software uses an approach that takes into account a wide number of data sources, including what people know of the subject.

The Bible includes few descriptions of Jesus’ earthly appearance, other than to suggest that he would not have stood out from a crowd.

The software concluded that Jesus would have had darker skin tones in keeping with those of the Galilean region.

It should be noted that Mr Uterwijk was not entirely reliant on the software, and made a few of  his own judgements while creating the image, including to portray Jesus with shorter hair.

Mr Uterwijk’s other subjects include famous historical figures such as Elizabeth I, Napoleon, and George Washington.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

As part of the effort to increase visibility of th…
Most people had thought we would be back to normal…
Gordon Pymble Uniting Church has a range of playgr…
Don't forget, tomorrow at 2pm is the The 'CSU Clim…
With the cancellation of the National Young Adult…
UnitingWorld has launched the South Sudan appeal t…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top