  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
  • Reviews
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
International Students Need Assistance

International Students Need Assistance

With the start of the COVID-19 crisis, many international students could not return home as the borders in their home countries closed. The cost of one-way air fares increased excessively, and the students were also unsure if leaving Australia would breach the conditions of their visa.

Adding to these issues, many have lost casual employment, some have had their banks and other supports in their home countries close and their personal savings are running low. Not eligible for Australian Government assistance, the number of students in desperate need is growing.

Rev. Doo Ah Leeming, Illawarra Presbytery Tertiary Chaplain at the University Of Wollongong (UOW) has been delivering care packages of food and useful items to the students. Local congregations have assisted with donations and making up the care packages. Rev. Leeming also leads a weekly Zoom Wellbeing Service for the students.

Additionally, UOW staff are volunteering their time and personal resources to help the students. Three times per week, staff make food and hygiene hampers and cook meals for over 200 students.

Clare Rhodes, Community Engagement Coordinator at the University explains, “UOW as an enterprise is in a difficult equity position. The University’s budget has suffered a $90 million loss with COVID-19 and while it cannot fund any of the goodwill offerings, they are supporting with in-kind donations such as the loan of vehicles for food distribution and a storage area for the packing and distribution of the hampers.”

On Saturdays, staff contribute more of their time to distribute the free food and groceries to the students at the University. They also transport hampers to distribution points in Blacktown, Redfern, and Strathfield to support students who live in Western Sydney.

This work has been running for approximately 12 weeks with over 40 events in Wollongong that have provided food and supplies to students doing it tough. This volunteer work will continue in coming months.

Rev. Leeming and UOW staff behind this enormous effort are reaching out for further community assistance.

There are a number of ways Churches and individuals can help:

  • Pray for the students suffering at this time, for Rev Leeming’s ministry and for the University of Wollongong staff.
  • Make a financial donation to the University of Wollongong appeal.
    Click here to Donate
  • Write messages of hope and support to the students – email this to isp-enquiries@uow.edu.au
    A message costs nothing but it’s a wonderful way to let the students know that you are thinking of them and it provides some warmth and connection in a challenging and lonely time.
  • Churches can collect pantry items donated by congregants and deliver to
    UniLife Reception, Level 1, Building 11, UOW Wollongong Campus, Northfields Avenue
    or contact Clare Rhodes Community Engagement Coordinator for alternative delivery sites at email:
    isp-enquiries@uow.edu.au

Items needed include:

Jars of pasta sauce and pasta

Long life milk and long life coconut milk

Plain flour, sugar, salt, bags of white rice, packet of brown lentils, noodles mi goreng, vegetable oil

Canned fruit, baked beans / or spaghetti

Oats, Weetbix

Toothpaste, toothbrush (individually wrapped), shower gel, deodorant, shampoo & conditioner

Sanitary products (pads), washing powder

Photo: Shona Gibson, staff Representative of UOW and a member of Berry Uniting Church accepts winter gifts for International students from Cathie Cochrane, member of Nowra Uniting Church.

Vi Richardson is the Presbytery Administrator for Illawarra Presbytery.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Next issue of Insights Magazine out in print mid-S…
The COVID-19 crisis isn’t going to end for anyone…
#WednesdayWisdom "For no word from God will ever f…
We have watched in horror and a sense of despair,…
COVID-19 has impacted us all differently. For many…
From bushfire recovery to COVID-19 compassion, the…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top