  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
  • Reviews
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
  • News
  • Events
Home
Inter-congregational hospitality and friendship

Inter-congregational hospitality and friendship

On Sunday 29 May 2022, members of Rye Park Uniting Church, Boorowa Uniting Church, and Rye Park Uniting Church met and shared a barbeque lunch.

This event was the latest in a series of events based in inter-congregational hospitality and friendship.

The lunch took place at Lillian and Gary Southwell’s Rye Park property, “Wattle Grove” after poor weather threatened the previous location.

Rye Park Uniting Church and Boorowa Uniting Church have been working together over the past six months on joint services and events. Every fortnight, members of Boorowa Uniting Church worship at Rye Park Uniting Church, and members of Rye Park Uniting Church travel to Boorowa Uniting Church once a fortnight to participate in a church service.

Congregation members say that the joint services have expanded their friendship circles and perspectives.

The Churches decided on a barbeque lunch because there were five Sundays in May (two Sundays spent at Rye Park, two Sundays spent at Boorowa, and one spare).

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

🤲'June: The True Cost of Discipleship'. 🤲 "𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚞𝚜 𝚍…
Read Nathan Tyson's reflection on the National Rec…
Kids Camp Out (KCO) saw 150 people from 12 congreg…
📢National Reconciliation Week starts today. It is…
Today is National Sorry Day. ⬛🟨🟥 A day to remember…
🎉A few days ago Bathurst Uniting Church celebrated…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top