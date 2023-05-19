  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s <em>Engaging the Powers</em>
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s Engaging the Powers
  • Reviews
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
  • News
  • Events
Home
Insights contributor wins journalism award

Insights contributor wins journalism award

Insights contributor James O’Connor received an award in the IT Journalism Awards on Friday 12 May.

Mr O’Connor picked up the award for Best Gaming Reviewer, partially in recognition for his Insights reviews. 

Known colloquially as ‘The Lizzies’, the Australian IT Journalism Awards have been held annually since 2003. The awards recognise excellence in journalism covering technology in Australia.

As well as his video games writing, Mr O’Connor works as a Project Narrative Lead at Mighty Kingdom, which puts him on the other side of games writing.

In a post to his LinkedIn profile, Mr O’Connor said, “I think switching to games development for my fulltime job has sharpened my critical eye, and I’m going to take this award as the proof.”

Insights passes along our congratulations to James O’Connor.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top