Insights contributor wins journalism award

Insights contributor James O’Connor received an award in the IT Journalism Awards on Friday 12 May.

Mr O’Connor picked up the award for Best Gaming Reviewer, partially in recognition for his Insights reviews.

Known colloquially as ‘The Lizzies’, the Australian IT Journalism Awards have been held annually since 2003. The awards recognise excellence in journalism covering technology in Australia.

As well as his video games writing, Mr O’Connor works as a Project Narrative Lead at Mighty Kingdom, which puts him on the other side of games writing.



In a post to his LinkedIn profile, Mr O’Connor said, “I think switching to games development for my fulltime job has sharpened my critical eye, and I’m going to take this award as the proof.”

Insights passes along our congratulations to James O’Connor.