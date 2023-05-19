Banksia House fosters intentional Christian community

Glenbrook Uniting Church are seeking four young adults to move into the new shared home and intentional Christian community, Banksia House.

Banksia House is a newly refurbished, furnished four bedroom, two-bathroom home across the street from the St Andrews Uniting Church in Glenbrook.

Banksia House seeks to be an intentional Christian community where residents support each other in friendship and faith. Residents are between the age of 18 to 30 (or by arrangement).

The household is supported by an advisory group made up of members of the St Andrews Uniting Church congregation, who provide administrative and practical support as needed. Designated mentors, along with the Minister and the congregation work together to pastorally support the residents

Rev. Ellie Ellia told Insights she had a similar experience to what Glenbrook Uniting Church aims to provide through Banksia House.

“When I was in my earlier 20s I lived in a similar community to Banskia House,” Rev. Elia said.



“I remember this season of my life with such gratitude because it was the experience of sharing life together with other young adults with intention and care, as we wrestled with questions of faith, supported each other through the challenged of Uni/TAFE/Work, and together discerned, explored, affirmed one another gifts, that gave such direction to my life and vocation.”



Rev. Elia said Banksia House would suit young adults who were looking to be part of the life of the church.

“You might be straight out of school, studying, or working and looking to locate your life in this unique Blue Mountains environment, Banskia House is looking for four young adults who are open to how God might be moving in their lives to grow in their faith but also to help the Glenbrook Uniting Church grow with you.”

Banksia House is named after the native flower which is commonly found throughout the Blue Mountains.

Rent will be $180.00 per week including wireless broadband internet, water, and electricity.

Bond of four weeks’ rent is payable upon moving in.



For more information on Banksia House, visit the official website here.