Hunter mine to be converted into tourist attraction

A mine in the Hunter area will be transformed into a tourist attraction, after the final stages of rehabilitation, the NSW government has announced.

Rhonda Colliery mine will be transformed into a motor park and tourism area, following final stages of rehabilitation.

Once completed this will be a dedicated recreation resort park for motoring enthusiasts, creating more than 450 jobs during construction and 229 permanent roles.

It is set to draw national and international attention to Lake Macquarie for its world-class high-speed circuit, driver training academy, Go Kart precinct and motoring resort facilities.

With the relinquishment of the mining lease now being undertaken, handover to the Black Rock Motor Resort will soon take place.

The Rhondda Colliery rehabilitation has been facilitated under NSW’s framework for mine rehabilitation. It enables the repurposing of former mining land to ensure it can continue to be used in productive ways that are deemed to support communities.

There are a number of other major projects in NSW currently being considered for post-mine land use, including as renewable energy hubs and for pumped hydro. These sites include Idemitsu’s Muswellbrook coal mine and Yancoal’s Stratford mine near Gloucester.

Rhondda Colliery commenced underground and open-cut mining activities in the late 1800s before ceasing operations in 1971.

NSW Minister for Natural Resources Courtney Houssos said the project was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to create “hundreds of new jobs.”