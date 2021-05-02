  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
  • Reviews
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
How can we take bolder action on climate?

How can we take bolder action on climate?

Three critical questions about climate action were posed to congregations for possible contemplation during the Synod meeting session on Saturday 10 April.

Uniting Head of Advocacy Emma Maiden put forward the questions as she presented the Synod Climate Action Strategy report. She asked;

  1. How can we take bolder action consistent with our values, both in advocacy to government and reducing our own emissions?
  • How can we build community across these different demographics of the church – including communities now dependent on fossil fuels?
  • How can we support diversity in leadership on climate action – especially promoting the voices and perspectives of our Pacific Islander communities, First Nation’s peoples and our youth? How can they play a key role in both awareness raising within and advocacy beyond Uniting and the wider church?

The five-page Climate Action Strategy report outlines how progress is being made on 2019 Synod meeting commitments that the church:

• Advocate to all levels of government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

• Reduce its own emissions across all parts of the church

• Stand with young people in their advocacy on global warming

The report details a range of activities that have taken place over the last two years including;

  • Involvement in student climate strikes and the global Sacred People Sacred Earth initiative
  • The Climate Pastoral Care Conference
  • Development of an Emissions Reductions booklet about behavioural changes
  • A Solar Panel Information evening
  • Climate banner distribution and more
  • The establishment of task groups to implement the strategy

“More than 40 people have been involved in the task groups at some stage,” the report says.

“Some of these are Synod or agency staff, but the majority are members of congregations who have willingly given their time and energy to this work as part of their faith, and the commitment to care for creation which flows from it.”

Erin Lewis from Leichhardt Uniting Church and Christian Students Uniting also spoke about the theological basis for being involved in climate action.

If you would like to be involved in the next phase of the Synod Climate Action Strategy or to find out more, contact: advocacy@uniting.org.

Ashley Donnelly

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#WeBelongTogether 🎉 From June, we will be combinin…
Men and women die because they don’t have clean wa…
WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! 📣3️⃣0️⃣💗 Insights is tur…
Sending our love, gratitude and blessing to all mo…
Sending our love and blessings to all mother figur…
URGENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!💪 Frontier Services are l…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top