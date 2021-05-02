Friends: The One Where They Get Back Together

Image courtesy HBO Max



The trailer for the long-touted reunion of Friends has finally arrived online.

After years of rumours and hearsay everyone is channelling their inner Janice, as the long awaited Friends reunion airs in the US on HBO Max on May 27.

When Friends first aired 26 years ago, it was met with surprising reactions. No one could have anticipated the cultural impact it would have nearly three decades later.

“It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was in and of itself just a spectacular phenomenon,” Jennifer Aniston has been reported as saying. “But the friendships/family that came out of it … You can’t put words to that, really. It’s priceless.”

Though many critics have pointed out some of the show’s more problematic plotlines that would not hold up today and the shows lack of diversity, it has solidified itself as a nostalgic piece of television history. There’s even a Christian commentary on it.

The show airs regularly on free to air television and is available on streaming services.

In the trailer for the reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on Warner Brothers Studio lot. While there’s been much speculation about what the unscripted reunion will officially include, it seems we will get to see the crew hang out in their iconic apartments and reminisce in Central Perk, all while discussing their favourite memories from the show, and maybe playing some trivia? There’s tears of course and also, as with the recent West Wing reunion special A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which was a presentation of the season three episide “Hartsfield’s Landing” the Friends cast will have an hilarious table read of the episode “The One Where Everyone Finds Out”.

The reunion will feature memorable “friends” of the show, including Maggie Wheeler (Janis) making an appearance, as well as Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Rachel’s sister Jill), Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, (Monica & Ross’ parents), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Thomas Lennon (Joey’s identical hand twin), Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles), Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafazi and Cindy Crawford.

Details of when the special will air in Australia are yet to be released, but traditionally HBO Max content is offered to Foxtel and its streaming partner Binge.