  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
  • Reviews
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Friends: The One Where They Get Back Together

Friends: The One Where They Get Back Together

Image courtesy HBO Max

The trailer for the long-touted reunion of Friends has finally arrived online.

After years of rumours and hearsay everyone is channelling their inner Janice, as the long awaited Friends reunion airs in the US on HBO Max on May 27.

When Friends first aired 26 years ago, it was met with surprising reactions. No one could have anticipated the cultural impact it would have nearly three decades later.

“It goes so beyond the work and what the show was, which was in and of itself just a spectacular phenomenon,” Jennifer Aniston has been reported as saying. “But the friendships/family that came out of it … You can’t put words to that, really. It’s priceless.”

Though many critics have pointed out some of the show’s more problematic plotlines that would not hold up today and the shows lack of diversity, it has solidified itself as a nostalgic piece of television history. There’s even a Christian commentary on it.

The show airs regularly on free to air television and is available on streaming services.

In the trailer for the reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on Warner Brothers Studio lot. While there’s been much speculation about what the unscripted reunion will officially include, it seems we will get to see the crew hang out in their iconic apartments and reminisce in Central Perk, all while discussing their favourite memories from the show, and maybe playing some trivia? There’s tears of course and also, as with the recent West Wing reunion special A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which was a presentation of the season three episide “Hartsfield’s Landing” the Friends cast will have an hilarious table read of the episode “The One Where Everyone Finds Out”.

The reunion will feature memorable “friends” of the show, including Maggie Wheeler (Janis) making an appearance, as well as Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Rachel’s sister Jill), Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, (Monica & Ross’ parents), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Thomas Lennon (Joey’s identical hand twin), Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles), Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafazi and Cindy Crawford.

Details of when the special will air in Australia are yet to be released, but traditionally HBO Max content is offered to Foxtel and its streaming partner Binge.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Adrian Drayton

Adrian Drayton

Managing Editor of Insights

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#WeBelongTogether 🎉 From June, we will be combinin…
Men and women die because they don’t have clean wa…
WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! 📣3️⃣0️⃣💗 Insights is tur…
Sending our love, gratitude and blessing to all mo…
Sending our love and blessings to all mother figur…
URGENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!💪 Frontier Services are l…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top