How can we come back stronger from the pandemic?

How can we come back stronger from the pandemic?

Bondi Junction’s Church in the Marketplace are hosting a seminar for people recovering from their experience of the pandemic.

The event is called ‘Coming Back Stronger.’

Rev. Peter Chapman told Insights that the night will be open to “Anyone.”

“Blue Collar Workers/Men & Women, Parents, Young Adults, Youth… anyone who may know someone, people who are struggling with depression, anger, hopelessness/loneliness, thoughts of suicide or even people who have lost someone to suicide,” Rev. Chapman said.

“People who have been effected since the pandemic who have lost their homes/jobs/businesses and are feeling depressed and just want to give up.”

“This event is for any and everyone who would like to come and be encouraged.”

Rev. Chapman said the event will provide Information about, “where to get help and place to speak about their struggles (if they would like to share) without judgement.”

“To be encouraged,  hear from others who are also struggling. Hearing from experts on mental health issues and how it effects your physical health, the effect on kids and insight for parents how to and what to do if they have a child who is struggling,” he said.

“An evening where they will hear about the love of Jesus Christ through music and The Word.”

The event will feature music and guest speakers, followed by Q & A.

Coming Back Stronger takes place at Uniting Church in the Marketplace on 1 July  at 5:45pm. Dinner will be included (Call 9387 2300 for catering),

