    A theological reflection on these cooler days
    Issues of faith and figures
    Not peace, but a sword (Matt 10; Pentecost 4A)
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    A well-weaved web
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
Home
Greta Gerwig Will Write and Direct Two ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Films for Netflix

It’s official: Greta Gerwig will adapt two movies based on C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

Gerwig has finished and released into the wild her new blockbuster Barbie, but it seems she’s going into a very different wardrobe with her new contract to adapt two films in the Narnia series for Netflix.

According to The New Yorker, Gerwig will write and direct at least two Narnia books for Netflix as part of the streaming giant’s long-awaited plans to reimagine The Chronicles of Narnia in multiple movies and TV shows.

There is currently no word or announcements from Netflix on which books will be adapted, but given that The Lion, The Witch and Wardrobe has been adapted multiple times (TV series, animation and film), starting at the beginning with The Magician’s Nephew seems as good a place as any.

In October 2018, Netflix inked a deal with The C.S Lewis Company and secured the rights to a multi-year contract to adapt the books. After searching for directors last year, they found their director of choice with Gerwig, who has adapted childhood classics Little Women to great acclaim and her yet to be released Barbie looks set to light up the box office when it is released globally on 20 July.

