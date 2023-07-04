  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A theological reflection on these cooler days
    A theological reflection on these cooler days
    Issues of faith and figures
    Issues of faith and figures
    Not peace, but a sword (Matt 10; Pentecost 4A)
    Not peace, but a sword (Matt 10; Pentecost 4A)
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
  • Reviews
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    A whip-cracking journey through nostalgia
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    Embracing Diversity and Unity with Pixar’s Elemental
    A well-weaved web
    A well-weaved web
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
  • News
  • Events
Home
United Church of Christ elects first black, female President

United Church of Christ elects first black, female President

The United Church of Christ (UCC) has officially elected the first black person and first woman as General Minister and President.

On 3 July US time, Rev. Dr  Karen Georgia Thompson found out she will lead the denomination.

The UCC formed in 1957. It has around 4,700 congregations across the United STates.

“Today, United Church of Christ, we created a first together,” Rev. Dr Thompson said.

“It won’t be the last first.”

“As I stand here before you as your newly and duly elected General Minister and President, I stand here as a Jamaican immigrant woman, a mother and a grandmother, a sister and a friend to many,” Rev. Dr Thompson said.

Rev. Dr Thompson is the third woman to be nominated for the role. Rev. Yvonne Delk was nominated back in 1989, and Rev. Barbara Brown Zikmund in 1999.

The election was held during the UCC’s General Synod in Indianapolis. The meeting began on 30 June..

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Rev. Dr Thompson moved to New York City when she was a teenager. She received a bachelor’s degree in English and Secondary Education at Brooklyn College. 

She also has a Master of Public Administration from North Carolina Central University and a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York. She received her Doctorate in Ministry from Seattle University.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top