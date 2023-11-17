Greta Gerwig Is Working on How to ‘Break the Whole Arc’ of Netflix’s ‘Chronicles of Narnia’

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety recently, Netflix CEO Scott Stuber who once ran Universal Studios, talked specifically about the streamer’s deal with Greta Gerwig and her adaptation of the Narnia books.

Stuber’s response to what made Gerwig as a filmmaker a good fit for the C.S Lewis material bodes well for the Narnia chronicles adaptations and for fans of the books.

“[Gerwig] grew up in a Christian background. The C.S. Lewis books are very much based in Christianity. And so we just started talking about it. And like I said earlier, we don’t have IP, so when we had the opportunity [to license] those books or the [Roald Dahl Co.] we’ve jumped at it, to have stories that people recognise and the ability to tell those stories.

“So it was just a great opportunity and I’m so thrilled that she’s working on it with us and I’m just thrilled to be in business with her. And she’s just an incredible talent.”

Stuber also discussed her involvement with the writing and how many books they were going to adapt.

“Obviously, ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ is kind of the preeminent one, but there’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them. And so that’s what she’s working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon and they’re trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it.”

Gerwig will begin production on the Narnia films next year.