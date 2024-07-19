Grace Ji-Sun Kim to present at two UTC events

Prominent theologian Rev. Dr Grace Ji-Sun Kim will present at two upcoming events at United Theological College in late July.

On 30 July, ‘People of Hybridity’ takes place at UTC from 6:30pm. The lecture will explore leaders from diverse backgrounds and the roles they can play as bridges between people in the church. It will be delivered in both English and Korean.

The next day, another event at UTC, ‘Embracing the Other: Transformative Spirit of Love’ takes place from 9:30am. The event explores how being a truly multicultural church helps the church, as well as the theological foundations.

The events come shortly after Rev. Dr Ji-Sun Kim delivered the 2024 Cato Lecture to the 17th Assembly. During the lecture, she argued the church needed to move away from its “white” concept of Jesus.

“We have to move away from this whiteness of Jesus,” she said.



“The whiteness of Jesus became the architecture of white supremacy”

“Intersectionality is so important for us today because it’s trying to say that all these different injustices that are present in our society today – gender injustice, racial injustice, climate injustice and economic injustice – these are not separate little silos, these are all intersecting forms of injustices.”

Rev. Dr Ji-Sun Kim is a prolific writer and a sought-after speaker. She completed her Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from St. Michael’s College, University of Toronto in 2001. She has since edited more than 20 books on theology, race, and intersectional issues. Her most recent book When God Became White is an exploration of her own life and experiences in Western Christianity.

Rev. Dr Ji-Sun Kim recently told Insights she is currently working on several writing projects.

“Three of them are co-authored works on the Holy Spirit, Church and Feminist Theology. I am slowly working on another book project,” Dr Ji-Sun Kim said.

Leadership from the People of Hybridity takes place at United Theological College on 30 July from 6:30 to 8:30pm. Registration is free and is available here.

Embracing the Other: The Transformative Spirit of Love takes place at United Theological College on 31 July from 9:30am to 4pm. Registration costs $30 and is available here.

