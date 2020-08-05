  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Why Discernment is essential, and how it can change everything
    Why Discernment is essential, and how it can change everything
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
  • Reviews
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Gerringong enters new home base for mission

Gerringong enters new home base for mission

For Gerringong Uniting Church, opening a new auditorium during a pandemic is far from ideal, but the church congregation hopes that it will lead to future mission opportunities.

Gerringong Uniting Church’s minister, Rev. Peter Chapman, said that the church’s first in-person meeting on Sunday 2 August brought with it, “a huge sense of relief and joy at being able to gather alongside our church family once more.”

“Even the humble post-worship cuppa was a precious moment with a sense of sacredness about it,” he said.

Not everyone will be able to rejoin face-to-face worship.

“Some of our older folk have flagged they are not yet comfortable returning to in-person worship,” Rev. Chapman said.

“Whilst we miss them, we respect their decision and will be focussing some special pastoral care for them in order that they don’t feel forgotten.” 

The congregation is also meeting in a new space: After five years’ preparation, the church has a new auditorium that they hope will serve as a “home base for mission.”

“The new space is a huge blessing,” Rev. Chapman said.

“We are calling it our ‘home base for mission’ as a way of keeping front and centre in our minds the fact that we gather as church in order to be equipped for mission in the week ahead wherever God may choose to place us.”

“It also represents a massive step up in terms of technological ability, and this brings with it the need to train a new generation of ‘techies’ to run our audio-visual and streaming requirements. We have already had several community groups keen to use our premises which is great too.”

“After having waited such a long time to get the keys, and then finally to get occupancy approval mid-COVID shutdown was extremely anti-climatic, but we are hopeful that having a new space will induce local folk to come and check it out, and perhaps, in the process, check out Jesus too.”    

For more information on Gerringong Uniting Church, visit their official Facebook page here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

We know our community in Melbourne is doing it tou…
#HomelessnessWeek To help us end homelessness and…
#WednesdayWisdom "But the Lord is with me like a m…
Today is National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Isl…
It's time to stop and smell the roses... Keiraview…
No one chooses to sleep rough. When we think about…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top