  • Home
  • Features
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
    How Christians can respond to a scary world
    How Christians can respond to a scary world
    Pastors See Potential for AI, New Study Shows
    Pastors See Potential for AI, New Study Shows
  • Reviews
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
  • News
Home
Gen Z are happier than you think

Gen Z are happier than you think

A recent U.S. Gallup survey challenges the stereotype of a gloomy Gen Z. 

While mental health struggles and global issues are real and continue to be a factor in the lives of digital natives, 73% of Gen Z reported feeling happy (25% very happy, 48% somewhat happy).

The survey suggests a key takeaway: the secret to happiness is having a sense of purpose. Happy Gen Zers were more likely to engage in daily activities they found interesting and meaningful (60% vs. 28% of unhappy Gen Z).

Another important for Gen Z key factor that was characterised in the survey was feeling like their life mattered which also leads to happiness.  Three out of four reported this feeling, along with nearly half having a clear direction in life.

These findings highlight the link between finding meaning in school or work and overall happiness.

The study underlines the importance of engaging in daily activities that bring a sense of purpose.  Getting enough sleep and relaxation also emerged as factors for happiness. 

Finding meaning and a sense of purpose are valuable takeaways for all generations.

Share

Picture of Adrian Drayton

Adrian Drayton

Managing Editor of Insights

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top