    What the early church thought about God's gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert's Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
Home
Galong Uniting Church celebrates 100 years

On 17 April 2022, Galong Uniting Church celebrated 100 years of ministry with a special anniversary service.

Congregation member Stewart Bruce told local newspaper The Young Witness that the service took place on “an auspicious date.”

“The Southwell, Killick, Shaw, and Woodhead families were well represented amongst the 56 people who filled the church.”

The service was conducted by Rev. Keith Robinson.

Memorabilia from the church’s history appeared on the church walls.

The first service took place in the then-Methodist church on 17 April 1922.

The celebration service was followed up by a traditional Sunday roast lunch prepared by local caterer Glenda Burgess at the Galong Community Hall.

Hilltop Mayor Margaret Roles was in attendance.

Mrs Roles welcomed people with an address that called on people to remember the importance of heritage and celebrating important milestones.

Garry Ward cut a centenary cake.

Mr Ward’s grandfather George Alfred Killick was the person who originally donated the land for the church to be built. His grandmother Hellen Bembrick Killick laid the foundation stone.

Located one hour’s drive from Canberra, Galong is a village that falls into the Hilltops Council LGA.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

