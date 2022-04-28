Free copies of With Love to the World

With Love to the World Editor Rev. Dr John Squires is offering Uniting Church people the chance to try the series of reflections for free.



Rev. Dr Squires has copies of the next edition to give away.

“One of the perks of the position that I have taken up this past year…is that I am provided with 20 copies of each issue, to make use of as I see fit,” he explained in a Facebook post.

The next edition includes contributions from Moderator Elect Mata Havea Hiliau, Yvonne Ghavalas, Greg McConnell, Russell Davies, United Theological College Principal Peter Walker, Kyounghee Cho, and Kim Cain.

With Love to the World is a quarterly daily devotional guide that provides a daily reflection on Bible passages.



Bible readings used in With Love to the World are based on the Revised Common Lectionary. Each week, four of the readings come from the lectionary, and the others are chosen to provide context and background.

Rev. Dr Squires was announced as With Love to the World Editor in May 2021.

He took the reins from Peter Butler, who edited With Love to the World for 16 years.

Anyone interested in a copy of the latest edition of With Love to the World may contact Rev. Dr John Squires via editorwlw@bigpond.com.