  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
First love

First love

Religion is complicated. It can put you off talking about it. But it is actually simple to say how Christianity works and how your friends can join in

Yes, Christianity gets most complicated when it gets into positions of power or when it gets to be an old habit that you take for granted. If you read any Facebook, Christianity gets weird when it stands apart from normal life or when it gets reduced to a system of rules and rituals.  Are you caught up in any of these? That is not what Jesus taught.

Like us, Jesus also thought that religion was too complicated. In this story, he shows that anyone can live Christianity beautifully. It is all about one particular thing. Here it is: 

Matthew 22:34-40: “An expert in Biblical Law tested him with this question: “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?” Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’  All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

In that one story, Jesus brought together two laws from his beloved Jewish Bible and turned them into a Love that gives Life.  It is that simple. If your excellent theology doesn’t increase your Love, as Jesus describes it, you have a shonky theology. If your services of worship are not recognizable as expressions of The Love, just an intention that does not translate, then cancel your services.

It is all one love ‘from the heart’, the Master said. Your heart is how God’s love can flow into you and overflow through you to your world. That heart full of Love is in fact the very reason you are alive.  Because God is all about love and not compliance, you do have to choose it.

How you can Live One Love Like Jesus?

It is easy to sentimentalise it, to tame it, make God’s love no more than the ultimate  comfort zone. Jesus described it as taking up your cross, encountering opposition. To spell it out a bit further, to make it practical in life, to make it less sentimental, to make it less religious, Jesus said a few more things about The Love – love one another, love your enemies, love the world.

A bit challenging, yes? Each of them needs a conversion, a choosing to love like the Lord Jesus. Are you converted to all of this love, or just to selected bits?  As he said: “Do this and you shall live.” (Lk 10.28).

Ian Robinson is a Lecturer at  United Theological College

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#YourStoryMatters Are you enjoying #ChurchAtHome t…
#WasteWiseAtHome Over summer, Insights Magazine sh…
#2020ClimateConference Krystyna Kidson is a psycho…
#SpiritualSaturday "God is our refuge and strength…
Today is @unitednations Nelson Mandela Internation…
#WasteWiseAtHome Do you have E-waste lying around…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top