  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Open letter calls for Premier to proclaim Modern Slavery Act

Open letter calls for Premier to proclaim Modern Slavery Act

A consortium of more than 117 organisations, academics, lawyers, and faith leaders has put their name to an open letter urging the NSW Premier to bring the state’s Modern Slavery Act into force by 1 January 2021.
 
In the open letter to Premier Gladys Berejiklian, the consortium stresses concern with regard to the effect of the delay in increasing the numbers of people trapped in modern slavery and the expected impact of COVID-19 increasing the vulnerabilities of workers inside Australia and overseas within supply chains connecting products to Australia.

Paul Redmond is Emeritus Professor of Law at UNSW, and one of the signatories. 
 
“The Act was passed and assented in June 2018. Bringing it into force should have been a formality. Rather than proclaim the legislation into force, Gladys Berejiklian’s government took the unusual step of delaying its proclamation and then launching a parliamentary inquiry into the Act,” he said.

In the two years since the Act was passed, it is estimated that as many as 18 million people around the world may have been deceived or coerced into different forms of modern slavery.
 
The NSW Modern Slavery Act has been lauded internationally as having some of the world’s strongest reporting provisions including penalties. It also directs all NSW government agencies to respond to the risk of modern slavery in their own procurement. 
 
“The legislation recognises that modern slavery is prevalent around the world and in NSW. What we buy may contribute to modern slavery crimes somewhere in the supply chain,” said Be Slavery Free’s Carolyn Kitto.  

“The government had  committed to a strong deterrent through ensuring that the goods and services NSW consumers, businesses and government buy is not produced by the slavery of others. I am sure the people of NSW and the parliament want to see the Act in effect.”  
 
The letter addressed to the Premier Berejiklian, requesting she expedite the process for the Act to come into force by 1 January 2021, was delivered earlier today.

The NSW Modern Slavery Act passed both houses of parliament unanimously in June 2018.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

#YourStoryMatters Are you enjoying #ChurchAtHome t…
#WasteWiseAtHome Over summer, Insights Magazine sh…
#2020ClimateConference Krystyna Kidson is a psycho…
#SpiritualSaturday "God is our refuge and strength…
Today is @unitednations Nelson Mandela Internation…
#WasteWiseAtHome Do you have E-waste lying around…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top