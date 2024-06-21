Filthy Hope to host live podcast recording

The Filty Hope podcast will host a live recording at Turramurra Uniting Church on Sunday, 30 June.

Filthy Hope is a weekly podcast hosted by Pastor Jonty Cornford and Rev. Vanessa Williams-Henke. According to Mr Conford the podcast’s goal is to help people “to live out their faith in a way that is road-tested for the realities of life. No topic is off limits, and no conversation too vulnerable.” In April, the podcast celebrated having recorded 100 episodes.

“We’ll be sharing great food together in community, before we have an in-depth conversation about the things about faith that are important to us so we can look forward towards the future,” Mr Corford said.

“What does a futureproof faith look like that retains the joy and life of childhood faith? Our guests that will be sharing their wisdom are Somerset Drayton, Pastor Joyce Tangi, Rev. Phil Swain and Rev. Peter Powell, and audience members will have the chance to have a Q and A session with our guests.”

“We love meeting new people and sharing stories, so we’d be thrilled to meet you either at this event or any future events,” Mr Conford said.

The Filthy Hope Podcast recording takes place at Turramurra Uniting Church on Sunday 30 June at 6pm. The event will be catered and will also be livestreamed. RSVP here.