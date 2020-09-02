  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
  • Reviews
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Farewelling the minister, via Zoom

Farewelling the minister, via Zoom

For Rev. Manas Ghosh, his farewell service from Parramatta’s Leigh Memorial Uniting Church was a mixed experience.

Rev. Ghosh admits that, “It would have been great if I could have my last Sunday service with Leigh Memorial Congregation face to face,” he said.

“Unfortunately that did not happen and I understand it. For the safety of all concerned, it was the right thing to do.

“But still I missed the face to face service, holding people’s hands or sharing a hug, or sharing a word or two with people during morning tea after service. On screen conversations are not the same. Often our emotions get sanitised on a virtual screen. But again under the circumstances, it was good.”

During his time at Leigh Memorial, which is attached to Parramatta Mission, Rev. Ghosh oversaw a diverse and packed ministry. As well as leading a congregation, he has served the community through Mealsplus, which provides breakfast and lunch to hundreds of people every week, and built relationships with people of all faiths by hosting interfaith events. Rev. Ghosh also serves on the Synod’s Relationships With Other Faiths Reference Group.

“And for all these thanks be to God,” Rev. Ghosh said.

Rev. Ghosh told Insights that he does not know what is next, but he remains open to new opportunities.

“I am open to God’s call wherever God leads me,” he said.

“My zeal and my passion to serve the Lord and Lord’s people are as strong as they were when I first responded to God’s call to ministry twenty five years ago. I would love to use my gifts and skills which have been enriched over the years of ministry in many areas.”

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

The Papua New Guinea Government has honoured a ret…
Today is the World Health Organization (WHO) very…
As a father has compassion on his children, so the…
Next week is the National Child Protection Week (6…
#WednesdayWisdom "I call on the Lord in my distres…
As part of the effort to increase visibility of th…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top