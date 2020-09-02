Farewelling the minister, via Zoom

For Rev. Manas Ghosh, his farewell service from Parramatta’s Leigh Memorial Uniting Church was a mixed experience.

Rev. Ghosh admits that, “It would have been great if I could have my last Sunday service with Leigh Memorial Congregation face to face,” he said.



“Unfortunately that did not happen and I understand it. For the safety of all concerned, it was the right thing to do.



“But still I missed the face to face service, holding people’s hands or sharing a hug, or sharing a word or two with people during morning tea after service. On screen conversations are not the same. Often our emotions get sanitised on a virtual screen. But again under the circumstances, it was good.”

During his time at Leigh Memorial, which is attached to Parramatta Mission, Rev. Ghosh oversaw a diverse and packed ministry. As well as leading a congregation, he has served the community through Mealsplus, which provides breakfast and lunch to hundreds of people every week, and built relationships with people of all faiths by hosting interfaith events. Rev. Ghosh also serves on the Synod’s Relationships With Other Faiths Reference Group.

“And for all these thanks be to God,” Rev. Ghosh said.

Rev. Ghosh told Insights that he does not know what is next, but he remains open to new opportunities.



“I am open to God’s call wherever God leads me,” he said.



“My zeal and my passion to serve the Lord and Lord’s people are as strong as they were when I first responded to God’s call to ministry twenty five years ago. I would love to use my gifts and skills which have been enriched over the years of ministry in many areas.”