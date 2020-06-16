  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
A Mein contribution

A Mein contribution

When former NSW ACT Moderator Jim Mein retired from the Synod’s Relationships with Other Faiths Reference Group, this marked the end of more than a decade’s contribution to one of the church’s important ecumenical bodies.

For Jim Mein, interfaith work is one of his passions.

“In so doing, we inspire each other with greater interfaith understanding, contribute to world peace by developing relationship bridges and working together for community harmony and social inclusion,” he said.  

He recalled that this passion was sparked during the 2005 Cronulla Riots, where he witnessed Islamaphobic comments, along with subsequent “discrimination, racism, and [the] community-destructive blaming of Muslims” for the burning of a Uniting Church Hall in Auburn.

“The interfaith and ecumenical responses were amazing,” he said.

Over more than 15 years, he would work tirelessly as part of the Synod’s Relationships With Other Faiths Reference Group. Since November 2004, the reference group has worked to help inform the Uniting Church about the importance of interfaith work, and how to go about this.


Mr Mein shared with Insights a number of highlights from his tenure. Among others, these included:

  • Addressing the International Conference of the Council of Christians and Jews as well as moderating their first plenary discussion in 2007.
  • Interfaith study tours of Turkey in 2007 and Israel and Palestine in 2017.
  • Initiating the annual Uniting Church and Affinity Intercultural Foundation dinners with Ahmet Polat and being each organising Committee since they began.
  • Being a member of Affinity’s Advisory Board for some eight years.
  • The groundbreaking dialogue between the Synod and the Jewish Board of Deputies which began in 2015.
  • Attending the G20 Interfaith Discussion in Federal Parliament House in 2018 as one of two Uniting Church representatives.


In 2010, Mr Mein was awarded Membership of the Order of Australia. Promotion of interfaith dialogue was the second of four parts of his citation.

“My passion is for community harmony and social inclusion in Australia, coupled with community understanding that Australians can unify as one and still be culturally, ethnically and religiously diverse,” he said.

“In addition, being multicultural is a starting point. What has to be achieved is to be cross-and inter-cultural. Community and especially parliamentary leaders are from understanding that as the goal of multiculturalism.”

Stewart Mills is Secretary of the Reference Group. He told Insights that Mr Mein had been a “driving force” during his time with the group.

“He is an extraordinary diplomat and storyteller,” Mr Mills said.

“He brought gravitas, humour and wisdom. He is a man of deep faith and has a strong love for community and social harmony. We will sorely miss him, and his wife Gill (who would often attend events) from the group. We wish him well as he continues his work with the Order of Australia.”

For more information on the NSW and ACT Synod Relationships With Other Faiths Reference Group, visit the official webpage here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top