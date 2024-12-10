Extending the Table: Orange Uniting Church’s Christmas Mission

Recently, the Orange Uniting Church was packed with smiles and laughter as the Mustard Tree Café hosted its annual Christmas Party. The café, operated by volunteers, runs in the Orange Uniting Church hall during school terms every Wednesday from 12 pm to 1 pm. It offers an affordable, subsidised dining experience, charging just $10 for a meal that includes tea or coffee on arrival, dinner rolls with butter, and a choice of hot lunch and dessert. On occasion, meal costs are waived to support the church’s growing ministry to the homeless.

A unique feature of the café is its warm and inviting atmosphere. Guests enjoy live background music, and midway through the meal, a ministry agent offers a brief reflection and prayer. Over its 15 years of operation, the Mustard Tree Café has become a vital community hub, fostering connections and addressing social isolation. It also brings many non-churchgoers into a welcoming environment, sustained by a strong culture of volunteerism.

The annual Christmas Party marks the final gathering of the year and is a highlight of the café’s calendar. Community members arrive dressed in their best Christmas outfits, adding to the festive spirit. Josh Bleyerveen, Pastor and Community Builder at Orange Uniting Church, shared a memorable moment from this year: “This year I really enjoyed seeing the costume of a lady who dressed up as an elf. She even had brightly lit up green shoes and a cane covered in lights to boot. Her enthusiasm and inimitable Christmas cheer was infectious to be around.”

The church hall is transformed for the occasion, adorned with festive decorations and tables set with Christmas treats. The feast features traditional holiday fare, and guests break open bon bons, share jokes, pray together, and give thanks for Jesus. Carols are sung with heartfelt joy, and a Christmas message is shared with all.

Beyond the Christmas Party, Orange Uniting Church several other Christmas traditions, including:

Hosted in church buildings across Spring Hill, Byng, and March. Themed Events: These include a Christmas Messy Church gathering, a Service of Solace for remembering loved ones, and a Families Gingerbread House Decorating event, which saw 38 families participate last year.

Bible studies, playgroups, youth groups, and fellowship groups also host their own Christmas parties. Community Christmas Lunch: Volunteers organise a special lunch on Christmas Day, ensuring everyone has a place to celebrate.

The Mustard Tree Café’s Christmas celebration embodies the church’s mission of “extending the table” into the community. This initiative reflects the values of love, light, and life, as emphasised in the gospels. The gathering serves as a powerful reminder of the advent themes of hope, joy, peace, and love.

Orange Uniting Church shows that Christmas is not just a season but an opportunity to bring people together, share love, and celebrate the spirit of God with us.

To learn more about Orange Uniting Church’s community initiatives and how you can get involved, visit thier webiste.