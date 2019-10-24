Exploring Christmas through Sci Fi
Sci Fi Church Sydney’s final event of the year will give a fresh take on the Christmas story.
Sci
Fi Church run informal services where attendees dress up in cosplay. While the
first Sydney service took place earlier this
year on 4 May, previous
services have run in Victoria and elsewhere.
This time, they will run a barbecue where attendees bring something to share.
As per usual, attendees are encouraged to dress up as a Sci Fi character as part of festivities.
Pulse’s
Karen Mitchel Lambert is one of the organisers involved with Sci Fi Church
Sydney. She explained that the service
gave the opportunity to encounter Christmas in a fresh way.
“We are trying to create a space where people can explore connections between the ideas of Sci-fi and Spirituality and how that engages with our everyday life,” Rev. Mitchel Lambert said.
“There are some really deep themes in Christmas that we can lose in the hearing it every year.”
“By trying to explore who would be the sci-fi characters that would most accurately represent the characters in the Bible, we are able to engage those deep themes in a new way.”
Organisers ask that people with surnames from A to P in the alphabet bring something savoury, while names Q to Z bring something sweet.
A Very Sci Fi Christmas takes place at Quakers Hill Uniting Church, 32 Highfield Road, Quakers Hill, on 30 November from 5pm.
For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page here.
Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor
