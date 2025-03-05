Embracing Social Media Mindfulness and Minimalism

Over the past five months, I’ve been experimenting with logging into social media once per fortnight. The experience has been positive. I’ve discovered the immense benefits of embracing mindfulness and minimalism in my relationship with social media.

As we head into 2025, I’m taking this commitment a step further: I’m taking a total break from all social media during 2025 (including Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Bluesky, Twitter/X, Linkedin, Pinterest, TikTok, and Threads). Then, from 2026 onward, I’ll only log into social media once monthly (for no more than one hour each time I log in). This choice allows me to focus on other aspects of my life, knowing that social media will always be there when I need it.

This decision to mindfully practice social media minimalism and moderation has brought so much richness to my life already, including:

1. The opportunity to use social media with mindfulness, discipline, and intentionality (the tech companies don’t want us using their apps mindfully or minimally).

2. A fresh perspective on how social media contributes to today’s polarisations, divisions, destructive politics, and mental health crises. (Consider how social media has contributed to recent political and social divisions and radicalizations, how populists across the political spectrum have weaponized social media to further their arguments and agendas, how progressives and conservatives have used social media to attack and cancel and bully those who disagree with them, and how social media has taken an enormous toll on youth mental health. Many are now asking, “Given the weight of evidence, is social media a force for social good?”).

3. Space from the noise, narcissism (or, at least, self-absorption), nastiness, misinformation, and disinformation that saturate social media (note Meta and Musk have abandoned fact-checking measures on social media).

4. Enhanced emotional and spiritual well-being and peace.

5. Choosing to relinquish self, or at least the aspects of self that get in the way of God (social media is largely about self-promotion, whereas Christmas spirituality only flourishes as we relinquish self and embrace, imitate, and glorify Christ).

6. Freedom from digital addiction and dependency (I suspect there will be much talk about social media and digital addiction in the coming years. Those who are addicted may be better off practicing social media abstinence or minimalism rather than merely practicing moderation).

7. More time for the things that nourish my soul (reading, writing, praying, meditating, exercising, and walking in the mountains and by the sea).

8. A deeper focus on in-person relationships with family, friends, and neighbors—the connections that truly matter.

9. I am practicing the wisdom of moderation (I will keep using social media rather than getting rid of it altogether, but my goal is simplicity, mindfulness, and moderation). I like the term “social media moderation,” although the social media algorithms and our natural human inclinations work against moderation, so for many people, the best solution is deleting their social media accounts entirely.

10. Other benefits that come from stepping back and realigning priorities.

This approach won’t suit everyone, and that’s okay! We all have different ways of engaging with the world. But I’ve found that a little more mindfulness in life can go a long way, and this practice is one way I’m embracing that truth. Social media mindfulness and minimalism/moderation can go a long way to a more present, fruitful, intentional, content, mindful, peaceful, happy, and Christlike life.

What is social media mindfulness? It’s a way of mindfully practicing Christian spirituality and discipleship to Jesus online (seeking to imitate and follow Jesus Christ online and offline).

What is social media minimalism/moderation? It’s living simply and intentionally, with discipline and moderation online (seeking to live simply and with moderation online and offline).

I’ll write a fuller post at the end of 2025 exploring what I’ve learned from this mindfulness practice.

Here’s to a more intentional, connected, and mindful 2025 and beyond!

Graham Joseph Hill is the Mission Catalyst – Church Planting and Missional Renewal for Uniting Mission and Education. You can read his Blog here and his Substack here.

Photo is by Arthur Brognoli from Pexels.com