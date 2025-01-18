Dogged Determination – Bill Crews’ Fight for the Underdog

Alumni series – 50th Anniversary United Theological College

This article marks the start of a series of pieces Insights is writing on alumni of the United Theological College to celebrate its 50th Anniversary this year.

The first cab of the rank is none other than the legendary Reverend Bill Crews, one of the College’s most prominent and influential former students.

Bill, for those of you that don’t know him, is a formidable champion of some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in our society, from the streets of Sydney to the refugee camps of South Sudan. Some of the world’s most famous and powerful people, including the Dalai Lama (they exchange birthday wishes every year), Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and Australian media legend, John Singleton, call Bill their mate.

Despite the long list of famous friends, most days you’ll find Bill sitting on a bench in his Ashfield Church courtyard having a yarn with one of his restaurant regulars. The soup kitchen, Loaves & Fishes, that his mate John Singleton, famously funded the start-up of after a big win on the horses.

Born in England in 1944 and educated in Australia, Bill initially studied Electrical Engineering at the University of NSW, followed by a short stint working as an engineer. However, on a chance visit to the Wayside Chapel in Kings Cross, the course of Bill’s life would change irrevocably.

“There I met Ted Noffs – a good and a Godly man who ran what was a refuge for the needy and the outcasts. I got myself into voluntary programs; visiting the elderly, sick and shut-ins of the Woolloomooloo-Kings Cross area”

“Eventually I quit engineering and worked full time at the Wayside Chapel. I was a member of the team that created the first 24-hour Crisis Centre in Australia. Then, by 1972 I was Director of the Crisis Centre and directed all the social work programs of the Wayside Chapel until 1983”

In 1983 Bill left the Wayside Chapel to study a Bachelor of Theology degree at the United Theological College. By 1986, Bill was an ordained minister of the Ashfield Uniting Church in Sydney’s inner-west, where he remains today.

“Going to college was one of the best experiences of my life. I found a depth of learning and spirituality there that allowed and encouraged my mind to grow beyond its own expectations”

At Ashfield, Bill created The Exodus Foundation to assist homeless and abandoned youth, and other people in need, which today is known as the Rev. Bill Crews Foundation. It has grown to become one of Sydney’s largest frontline charities, serving up to 2000 free meals a day, and providing free dental, medical clinic, and range of social welfare support.

In addition his domestic efforts, Bill also works tirelessly to improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people and communities abroad.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with refugees in Calais, France and have established support program for street kids in South-East Asia. I’m also actively engaged with charitable partners in Africa, the USA and the UK,” Bill said.

The honours, awards and recognitions attributed to Bill are too numerous to list, however some include; an Order of Australia, Humanitarian of the Year award, National Living Treasure and featured as one of the 100 Most Influential People by the Bulletin & Newsweek Magazine. Bill has been recently appointed one of three International UNICEF Faith Envoys.

“I’ve always tried to lead and to positively influence the community in a myriad of tangible ways. I find the gospel is a call to action as well as a call for personal change.”

Jo Maloney is the Media and Public Affairs Consultant at the Uniting Church Synod of NSW & ACT