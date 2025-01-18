How Wellness HQ is Changing Mental Health Care in Woollahra

Mental health concerns in Australia are on the rise, with recent statistics highlighting an increasing prevalence of psychological distress, particularly among young people and females. Recent data shows that 14% of adults reported high levels of psychological distress, while mental health disorders among young people aged 16-24 surged to 38.8%, with young females experiencing even higher rates at 45.5%. In Woollahra, which has some of the highest rates of domestic violence and abuse in New South Wales, there is an increasing demand for accessible mental health services.

To address this need, Wellness HQ, a community-focused mental health service supported by Uniting Heart and Soul since 2021, provides little to no-fee counselling services without the need for a referral. The service offers a safe and non-judgmental space for individuals facing mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, and stress related to complex life circumstances such as family conflicts, unemployment, and trauma histories.

Rev. Vanessa William-Henke, Minister at Uniting Heart and Soul and host at Filthy Hope podcast, shares that the inspiration behind Wellness HQ was deeply rooted in faith and a sense of divine calling. She believes that God guided her to establish this ministry at the right time and describes the journey as one of prayer, careful planning, and community support. “The Mission of Uniting Heart and Soul is to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community and beyond and Wellness HQ is one of the ways we get to exercise our gifts and to be good stewards of what God has provided us in abundance.” expresses Rev Vanessa.

Wellness HQ is open every Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm and the service is staffed by Trainee Counsellors in the final year of their counselling degree from the Australian College of Applied Professions (ACAP), under the supervision of Dr. Rina Daluz, an experienced principal psychologist. Dr. Rina shared that her motivation for joining Wellness HQ stemmed from its mission to bridge the gap in mental health care by making counselling services more inclusive and accessible. “At Wellness HQ, we uphold the philosophy that seeking help is a sign of strength—an ethos that resonates deeply with my personal and professional values,” says Dr. Rina.

During their initial interaction, clients at Wellness HQ are provided with an overview of the counselling process and have the opportunity to share their concerns. This session helps clients understand the available support and service operations.

The impact of Wellness HQ has been felt deeply within the community. Rev. Vanessa recalled a memorable encounter when a community member approached her to express gratitude for the work being done, saying, “Rev Ness, I just wanted to say what you do in this community makes a huge difference.” She described the moment as emotional and affirming, highlighting how meaningful it is to receive such feedback amidst the ongoing mission-driven work.

Addressing the challenges of mental health accessibility, Rev. Vanessa pointed out that high costs and long waiting lists often prevent individuals from accessing professional psychological support. She believes that Wellness HQ helps bridge this gap by offering free counselling with no strings attached, made possible through responsible financial stewardship by the church.

Reflecting on the driving force behind Wellness HQ, Rev. Vanessa shared that both Jesus and counselling played a crucial role in her own life during difficult times. This personal experience, combined with God’s provision and the church’s financial stewardship, has enabled the vision of Wellness HQ to become a reality.

In addition to serving the community, Wellness HQ is a valuable training ground for aspiring mental health professionals. Trainee counsellors gain hands-on experience working with diverse clients, while clients benefit from affordable, high-quality care. One intern shared their perspective “Wellness HQ provided an environment that balanced independence with guidance. I learned so much about counselling practice and grew both professionally and personally.”

In response to increasing demand, Uniting Heart and Soul is planning to expand Wellness HQ’s facilities as part of a property redevelopment. The expansion will increase the service’s capacity and enhance its ability to support the community’s mental health needs.

Looking ahead, Dr. Rina emphasises “We aim to make mental health care more accessible and normalise the process of seeking help. Wellness HQ is a place where everyone is welcome.”

To learn more about Wellness HQ or to book an appointment, visit Wellness HQ or email counselling@unitingheartandsoul.org