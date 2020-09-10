Does your church internet speed need fixing?

The Morrison government has announced a change of direction on the NBN.

During COVID-19 internet speeds have been tested as church congregations put their services online. For those struggling, relief may be at hand soon.

The Federal government has announced a change in direction for the National Broadband Network.



Communications Minister Paul Fletcher announced a new $3.5 billion fund to connect more homes and businesses to Fibre to the Premises internet.



Fibre to the Premises (FttP) was the favoured technology of the Labor government that introduced the NBN. When the Abbott Coalition Government was elected in 2013, the policy shifted for a multi-technology mix (MTM) that relied more on existing copper networks.



The shift was criticised by the Labor opposition and the tech sector, but touted by the incoming government at the time to save money and be delivered sooner, with the Abbott government promising a completed NBN by 2016.

Under the government’s new policy, fibre will be delivered to streets, with homeowners and businesses then needing to put in an order for this to be extended to the home. The policy is expected to not have any upfront cost to residents.

Mr Fletcher refused to be drawn on whether or not the government should have stayed with the existing FttP policy.

While the Opposition welcomed the shift, Labor’s Communications spokesperson Michelle Rowland was quick to seize upon the change as a tacit admission that the MTM had failed.

The policy is expected to roll the full fibre NBN out to regions in successive rounds, according to need.