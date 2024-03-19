  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
  • Reviews
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
  • News
Home
Discerning God’s call in this time and place

Discerning God’s call in this time and place

Rev. Patty Lawrence is the new Period of Discernment Coordinator, UME has announced. 

“My first experience of the Period of Discernment was when I was exploring where God was calling me,” she said. 

Rev. Lawrence told Insights her own experience undertaking a Period of Discernment (POD) had proven to be helpful. 
 
“In 2001, I enrolled in a POD,” she recalled. 
 
“Meeting regularly with a mentor was really helpful for me.”  

Rev. Lawrence is the second person to hold this role, after Rev. Greer Hudson, who recently accepted a call to ministry at Adamstown Uniting Church. Rev. Lawrence said she is, “looking forward to meeting with people, and congregations, wanting to be intentional about discerning God’s call for them in this time and place.” 
 
“Rev. Greer Hudson set a great foundation for this Synod in her work in updating and revitalising the POD.”  

“As an ordained minister, I have loved being able to let people know that they are known and loved and gifted by God. That God’s grace and hope and forgiveness are for everyone. One of the joys in ministry for me has been walking alongside people as they become more aware of who they are in God, beloved and valued, and seeing them live into this new awareness.”  

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top