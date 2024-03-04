From UME to Adamstown

Rev. Greer Hudson has moved on from her role with Uniting Mission and Education, to take up a role as Minister at Adamstown Uniting Church.

Rev. Hudson served in the role of Period of Discernment Coordinator as a part of the Vital Leadership Team, finishing up on Friday, 1 March.



Director of Vital Leadership Rev. Ben Gilmour paid tribute to Rev. Hudson’s work in the role.

“Greer’s role focused on supporting Presbyteries in their responsibilities of oversight for the Period of Discernment,” Rev. Gilmour said.



“In this past 12 months, Greer has completed a comprehensive audit of the Period of Discernment and brought a renewed vision of this program. Greer has helped articulate a distinct Period of Discernment as a congregational resource for all to explore their gifts and their corresponding ministry. And she has brought foundational shape to a distinct Phase One program for those exploring the possibility of candidating for ordination. Greer has partnered alongside Presbytery and Synod leaders, particularly the Vital Leadership Team.”

“We wish every blessing for Greer in the future and in her ministry as she takes up a placement at Adamstown Uniting Church.”