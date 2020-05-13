With the move to online modes of worship amidst COVID-19, the church now faces the challenge of considering what to keep, and how to foster genuine community online beyond the odd streamed church service. An upcoming webinar aims to address some of the questions churches have been asking themselves.

Rev. Mark Faulkner is the Director of Rural and Remote Ministry initiatives. On Friday, 5 June, he will facilitate the webinar, “Creating Christian Community Online With Zoom.”

According to Rev. Faulkner, the event will address the questions, “How do we make online gatherings a community experience? How do we share communion? How do we move beyond into mission?”

“This is an open conversation, led by the Saltbush Scattered Community Ministers, firstly to discuss ways of shaping genuine Christian community online followed by some armature tips of using Zoom to include others, enable group discussion, listen to music and shape an interactive experience,” Rev. Faulkner said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Rev. Faulkner has helped run a number of online bible study and discussion events, including a virtual ‘café’.

Registration is required for the 5 June webinar, and is now open.



A Zoom link will be sent to all ticket orders prior to the conversation.

The Creating Christian Community Online With Zoom webinar takes place on Friday, 5 June. To register, visit the Eventbrite page here.