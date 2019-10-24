Colloquium to explore Bonhoeffer legacy

The writings, thought, ministry, and life of 20th Century German martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer will be the focus of the final United Theological College (UTC) Colloquium of the year.



UTC’s Michael Mawson told Insights that Bonhoeffer remained ever relevant in the 21st century.



“As the diversity of the papers indicates, Bonhoeffer is not only a significant theologian in his own right, but continues to inspire diverse theological projects and agendas,” Dr Mawson said.

“Younger scholars in particular have begun drawing on Bonhoeffer to develop new and creative approaches to pressing theological, ethical and political issues.”



The colloquium will include three papers that explore different aspects of Bonhoeffer’s writings.



Dr Jacob Phillips’ paper will explore ‘Bonhoeffer on Simplicity in Adalbert Stifter’s Writings’.



Dr Di Rayson from the University of Newcastle will explore Bonheffer’s contribution to Ecotheology and Ecoethics.



Charles Sturt University’s Dr Peter Hooton will reflect on the place of mystery and paradox in Bonhoeffer’s work.



Dietrich Bonhoeffer took part in efforts to resist Adolf Hitler, and was executed weeks before the 1945 fall of the Nazi regime.



His most famous works include The Cost of Discipleship, Ethics, and the posthumous Letters and Papers from Prison.

For more information on the conference, contact Michael Mawson.



The Bonhoeffer Researcher Colloquium takes place at United Theological College on Friday, 13 December from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Image by Tomasz Kmita-Skarsgård