  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    What does it mean to pray?
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Men’s Sheds and the Tools for Better Mental Health
    Men’s Sheds and the Tools for Better Mental Health
  • Reviews
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Why do we have to suffer?
    Why do we have to suffer?
    A Memorable Joke
    A Memorable Joke
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Colloquium to explore Bonhoeffer legacy

Colloquium to explore Bonhoeffer legacy

The writings, thought, ministry, and life of 20th Century German martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer will be the focus of the final United Theological College (UTC) Colloquium of the year.

UTC’s Michael Mawson told Insights that Bonhoeffer remained ever relevant in the 21st century.

“As the diversity of the papers indicates, Bonhoeffer is not only a significant theologian in his own right, but continues to inspire diverse theological projects and agendas,” Dr Mawson said.

“Younger scholars in particular have begun drawing on Bonhoeffer to develop new and creative approaches to pressing theological, ethical and political issues.” 

The colloquium will include three papers that explore different aspects of Bonhoeffer’s writings.

Dr Jacob Phillips’ paper will explore ‘Bonhoeffer on Simplicity in Adalbert Stifter’s Writings’.

Dr Di Rayson from the University of Newcastle will explore Bonheffer’s contribution to Ecotheology and Ecoethics.

Charles Sturt University’s Dr Peter Hooton will reflect on the place of mystery and paradox in Bonhoeffer’s work.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer took part in efforts to resist Adolf Hitler, and was executed weeks before the 1945 fall of the Nazi regime.

His most famous works include The Cost of Discipleship, Ethics, and the posthumous Letters and Papers from Prison.

For more information on the conference, contact Michael Mawson.

The Bonhoeffer Researcher Colloquium takes place at United Theological College on Friday, 13 December from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Image by Tomasz Kmita-Skarsgård

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
1
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top