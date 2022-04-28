  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Seeking peace amidst the turmoil: the terrible tragedy of warfare
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
    Jennifer Garner – inspiring spiritual connection
  • Reviews
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
  • News
  • Events
Home
Climate forum hears Pacifika voices

Climate forum hears Pacifika voices

On Wednesday, 27 April, members of the Uniting Church gathered to call on political leaders to act on climate change, sharing their stories of how Pacifika people were affected by climate disasters.

Rev. Alimoni Taumoepeau was one of the event’s organisers.

He said that some political leaders had already given commitments to continue to meet on the issue.

Representatives of local congregations were in attendance as well as Samoan, Tongan, Tuvaluan, and Fijian representatives.

Chris Bowen, shadow minister for climate change and Energy was the guest.

Other party representatives were invited, Rev. Taumoepeau noted.

“If elected, he will be very important for us”

Some empty chairs on the stage showed, “the other parties that weren’t here…but we want to open their chairs.”

The Ron Mulock AO room, capacity 350, was full. The event also streamed online.

Taking place at Penrith Panthers, the event was in the electorate of Lindsay, currently held by Liberal MP Melissa McIntosh. The local member was not present, however.

Less than a month to go before the election, the forum took place during a busy time in the life of the campaign, making it more difficult to obtain guests.

Albanese outlines Opposition climate policies

While Rev. Taumoepeau mentioned the need to gain bipartisan support, Mr Bowen gave the night its most partisan contribution. With no Liberal or Green representatives present, he was free to use the allocated five minutes to spruik the opposition’s climate policies.

Mr Bowen also answered questions from the audience. On climate change mitigation through Australia’s foreign policy, he noted that Australia had already committed to a climate change relief fund.

He noted an earlier pledge that an Albanese Labor government would increase aid to the pacific by $500 million. 

Mr Bowen committed to report annually to parliament on climate change policy, as well as to meet once a year with representatives from the Uniting Church’s Pacifika community.

Mr Bowen noted that he was now three days officially clear of COVID and that it was his twelfth speech that day.

“The time for plain speaking is well and truly here,” Mr Bowen said.

“On 21 May, there is a fork in the road for our country.”

“We in Australia have spent nine years arguing over whether or not climate change is real.”

“Government ministers argue with each other over (net zero).”

Mr Bowen noted the need for immediate action on climate change.

“We’re starting very late,” he said.

“We really have to strike with urgency.”

Mr Bowen said that an Albanese labor government would “immediately” increase the government’s carbon reduction targets.

“We will say to our 200 biggest emitters you need to cut your emissions and put in place a policy framework.”

He also noted Labor would upgrade Australia’s energy grid.

“Our system is not designed to cope.”

“We need to reduce the cost of electric vehicles.”

Mr Bowen noted the opposition, if elected, would bring in 400 community batteries and more solar banks.

He also announced that, if elected, an Albanese Labor Government would bid to host the COP meeting.

Climate change is expected to play a major role in the election, with several inner-city seat independent candidates running on platforms devoted to the issue.

Australia currently has an aspirational target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Government has also committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 26–28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously hit back at “internal and global” criticisms of Australia’s climate change policy. According to the Prime Minister, “Australia is doing our bit” and will reach its targets.

We are the body

Moderator elect Mata Havea Hiliau welcomed attendees to the forum and provided the theological input for the evening.

“Your presence tonight speaks volumes about our need to be here tonight.” 


Rev. Havea Hilau noted that she was a Pacifika woman by birth who had experience of living in a place affected by climate disasters, as well as of extreme heat and drought.

“Climate justice is important,” she said.

“When one of us suffers, we are the body.”

“I want us to spare a thought for those who could not afford a fan, let alone air conditioning.”

“Part of our commitment as a church is to reduce our carbon emissions at every level.”

She also noted that the church had committed to lobby government to seek better climate policy.

The audience heard stories from Pacifika people who had personal experiences of climate change. 

Rev James Bhagwan is the General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches. Rev. Bhagwan sent a video message on behalf of the conference. He said that the conversation regarding climate change had shifted in the pacific.

“The conversation now in our region is slowly becoming one of relocation, of migration,” Rev. Bhagwan said.

He noted other issues including the rights of indigenous people, the roles of traditional leaders, and gender issues.

“The reality is, we consider a lack of political will from our largest neighbour…Australia,” he said.

“So the question is, how will you consider your role as a member of the Pacific family?”

Dr Michelle Lee Locke from Western Sydney University conducted the welcome to country.

The event was a joint effort between the NSW and ACT Synod, Uniting, and the Sydney Alliance.

The Federal election takes place on Saturday, 21 May.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

📢Did you know that this year's #PalmSunday Rally i…
April is #AutismAwarenessMonth Have you checked ou…
🌏TODAY marks the 52nd Earth Day – a movement that…
🦇Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope? There…
📢The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IP…
🍫An annual scorecard released annually by Be Slave…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top