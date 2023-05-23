  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    The gift of a good question from a trusted mentor
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
    “I am the way”: from elitist exclusivism to gracious friendship?
  • Reviews
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
  • News
  • Events
Home
Church planting: The work of the Spirit

Church planting: The work of the Spirit

Through human witness in word and action, and in the power of the Holy Spirit, Christ reaches out to command people’s attention and awaken faith; he calls people into the fellowship of his sufferings, to be the disciples of a crucified Lord; in his own strange way Christ constitutes, rules and renews them as his Church.

  • Basis of Union, Para 4

The Uniting Church, as a pilgrim people on the way, has long and rich history of joining the mission of God to see new communities of disciples formed as Christ has drawn people into relationship & discipleship to be a people of reconciliation, justice and grace. Any discussion of “church planting” must be deeply rooted in the fundamental reality that it is Christ who constitutes, rules, and renews his church.

Church planting as such is not the work of an organisation, it is the work of the Spirit. However, God invites those of us who are called to serve the organisational life of the church, through its various inter-related councils, to prayerfully and proactively join in God’s mission to create the organisational culture and practical pathways, systems, and resources by which new expressions of the church can be seeded, take root, and ultimately flourish.

Future Directions for the People of God on the Way envisions the Uniting Church as a contemporary, courageous and growing church. A key aspect of seeing this vision come to life will be forming new congregations and faith communities – responding to new contexts in worship, witness, and service.

These new churches should reflect the diversity of the communities in which they are embedded and the unique gifts, calling & charisms of those who lead and join these communities of faith.

As part of the outworking of the Future Directions, a paper will be coming to Synod 2023 that invites the Uniting Church to increase our efforts in discerning together how we encourage, support, and resource the planting of new communities of faith across the Synod.

Glen Spencer

Director of Mission

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top