Mission Australia celebrates the 25th anniversary of homelessness aged care facility
Mission Australia recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of Charles Chambers Court, one of the charity’s three aged care facilities in NSW.
Named after Charles Chambers, Mission Australia’s first chairperson, the Surry Hills, Sydney facility enhances people’s lives with high-quality care and a place to call home. It offers various services, such as visiting therapy dogs and volunteers who pop in for a chat and take residents out into the community.
In 1998, Charles Chambers Court was built in what was originally a heritage-listed church.
Steve Brooker is Mission Australia’s General Manager of Aged Care.
“For 25 years, Charles Chamber Court has provided residents safety, security, and dignity and the sense of community that is so important to their mental health and wellbeing,” Mr Brooker said.
“Social interaction and community participation are built into its fabric.”
“We all know that need has only grown more significant over the last 25 years.”
“One in six or nearly 20,000 people who are homeless are aged over 55 years, and that number is growing.”
“As the housing and homelessness crisis escalates, we must take action to reduce the number of people, including older people, pushed into homelessness.”
“Facilities like Charles Chambers Court are now more vital than ever,” Mr Brooker said.
