  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Women in the New Testament: Six problem passages
    Women in the New Testament: Six problem passages
    Women and the early church
    Women and the early church
    What do we know about who wrote the letters attributed to Paul?
    What do we know about who wrote the letters attributed to Paul?
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
    The lectionary: ordering the liberty of the preacher
  • Reviews
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Why do we create art?
    Why do we create art?
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Pursuing your dreams regardless of the opposition
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Church members stand with food delivery riders

Church members stand with food delivery riders

Leichardt Uniting Church members David Barrow and Raúl Sugunananthan attended a vigil held outside Sydney’s Uber office for the five food delivery riders who have died on Sydney’s roads in the last two months.

The riders included Xiaojun Chen, Dede Fredy, Chow Khai Shien, Bijoy Paul, and an as yet unnamed fifth rider.

The Uniting Church members who attended the vigil said that their faith motivated them to express solidarity with the marginalised.

“I went because the Australian government is leaving delivery workers behind,” Mr Sugunananthan said.

“As a son of migrants, I know that I am not far removed from being in this precarious position. As a person of faith, I am called to love my neighbour and that means standing up for the marginalised.”

Unions and churches have raised concerns in recent months for the welfare of ‘gig economy’ workers.

A recent NSW government report found that these workers receive limited safety advice, and may suffer abuse and fear for reporting incidents that happen during the course of their work.

Michael Kaine, the national secretary of the Transport Workers Union, recently told the Sydney Morning Herald that, “Riders are being put onto bikes with no training or protective gear, they are working our streets day and night for little pay.”

Unlike other providers, Uber offers insurance to its workers, including payments for when they are unable to work and a lump sum in the event of a death.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Don't forget TODAY's event, at 7pm, hosted by Rose…
#wednesdaywisdom "Anxiety weighs down the heart, b…
As part of the Synod Climate Action Strategy adopt…
In an interview published last week, NSW.ACT Moder…
Mission Australia’s new Youth Survey Report 2020 h…
Today is #WorldChildrensDay. The National Safe Chu…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top