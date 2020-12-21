  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr’s Catholic Church building
    Ecumenism on display: Glenbrook Uniting Church borrow St Finbarr’s Catholic Church building
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn’t written for you
    Opinion: No, the Bible wasn’t written for you
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    Does Revelation tell us when the world will end?
    The Bible in Australia reissued
    The Bible in Australia reissued
  • Reviews
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    How far should we take loyalty?
    How far should we take loyalty?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Why is there such a stigma with mental health?
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
    Can Hope Come From Tragedy?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Cheesy romantic comedy highlights long-running Christmas initiative

Cheesy romantic comedy highlights long-running Christmas initiative

Review: Operation Christmas Drop

Starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig.

Inspired by real life events, Operation Christmas Drop explores a heart-warming initiative that brings supplies, including Christmas gifts, to some of the most remote islands in the world. Taking place in remote islands in the Pacific Ocean near Guam, the initiative has held fast for decades.

In its 69th year, this December has seen the tradition, headed by ‘Brother’ Bruce Best, face new challenges as the US Defence Department prepared much needed supplies carefully to prevent transmission of COVID-19 to the Indigenous people of Guam.

Mr Best, in his role within the USDF with the support of JASDF, and in the past, the Australian and New Zealand Air Forces, has continued to provide these supplies every December.

In addition, he personally provides regular radio updates on current affairs and weather forecasts for these otherwise isolated communities.

“Traditionally, over the years, we try to give them a little taste of the Christmas; some toys and some candy. But we also know that this is the only time of year that they can get substantial supplies all at the one time,” said Mr Best in a 2019 interview about the operation.

“Everyone drops their tools when they hear that rumble and they run to the beach and this is the greatest day of the year.”

While the film is cheesy and the plot involves many clichés native to the Christmas genre, it is worth watching to find out about this act of kindness that means so much to people that are often forgotten.

Operation Christmas Drop is streaming now on Netflix.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Glenbrook Uni…
There’s no denying 2020 has been a challenging yea…
There’s no denying 2020 has been a challenging yea…
Have you thought about installing solar panels but…
If you’re a coffee fan, I think you’ll appreciate…
Today is the last edition of our Insights Magazine…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top