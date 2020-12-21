Springwood displays the meaning of Christmas
With the new outbreak of COVID-19 making it more difficult for churches to hold in-person events, Springwood Uniting Church in the Blue Mountains decided to give their local community an interactive display covering everything from the Christmas story to the history of the Christmas tree.
Rev. Leigh Gardiner is one of Springwood Uniting Church’s ministers.
“This year we wanted to provide a COVID safe Christmas experience, especially when we were unsure about Christmas services,” Rev. Gardiner said.
“Some multimedia displays as part of it, along with items from all over the world.”
The display includes a brief history of the custom of Christmas trees, St Nicholas, nativity sets from around the world (including an igloo version from Alaska), German and Australian Christmas, and the story of the World War One Christmas Day truce from 1914.
Springwood Uniting Church’s interactive Christmas display runs from midday to 2pm and 4 to 7pm on Thursday 24 December.
For more information on Springwood Uniting Church, visit their Facebook page here.
