Boosting Support for Children Affected by Domestic Violence

Up to 1,800 children and young people experiencing domestic and family violence each year will now have access to specialised support services to help them recover and disrupt the cycle of abuse.

The Specialist Workers for Children and Young People (SWCYP) program provides a path to recovery for children and young people from 0 to 18 years of age, staying in refuges with their mothers after escaping domestic and family violence.

The $48.1 million SWCYP investment from the NSW Government provides funding to expand the program to 10 new services covering an additional 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across NSW, the majority of which are in regional and rural NSW.

Funding for 21 existing services will ensure delivery of the program in over 22 women’s refuges across 46 LGAs is extended to 30 June 2026, providing certainty for these services.

This enhancement means children and young people accompanying their mothers in over 32 refuges across regional and metro NSW will have access to support from more than 55 specialist workers.

The NSW Government is working hard to improve support for domestic and family violence victim-survivors and expand programs that reduce the rate of violence against women and children.

Domestic and family violence can have a devastating impact on children and young people, whether they have witnessed or directly suffered abuse.

The SWCYP program is a key part of the NSW Government’s $245.6 million domestic violence package. It recognises children and young people as victim-survivors in their own right and offers tailored support that is more holistic, trauma-informed, and preventative.

Specialist workers develop an individualised support plan for each child or young person to help break the pattern of violence and prevent intergenerational trauma.

An evaluation of the program by the University of NSW found the program delivered positive outcomes for participants by providing early intervention, preventing problems from escalating and disrupting the cycle of domestic and family violence.

The evaluation noted children and young people who had received support from a specialist worker reported positive outcomes relating to their physical health, education, social needs, mental health, emotional needs, safety, cultural needs, employment and family relationships.

See UNSW’s “Specialist Workers for Children and Young People Outcomes Evaluation – Final Report” here.

The NSW Government is taking a whole of government approach to address domestic and family violence, including rolling out our first dedicated Primary Prevention Strategy, holding perpetrators to account, and strengthening protections for victim-survivors through bail reforms and proposed changes to ADVOs.

“Supporting families through this holistic response is a critical step to preventing future cycles of violence,” said the Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison of the specialised support services. “Extending and expanding this program recognises that children and young people are victim-survivors of domestic and family violence in their own right. So it’s vital that we provide them with this much-needed support, that is a different response to their mother, in the space where refuge is sought.

“This investment by our government is crucial and will provide life-changing help to children and young people as they recover from past trauma.

“Every child deserves to live free from violence and its destructive impact on their health and wellbeing.”

“Specialist workers for children and young people allow for a long-term sustainable solution to ending domestic and family violence in Australia. By intervening early with children and young people we are able to disrupt the normalisation of domestic and family violence and allow a reframe of values about relationships and gender dynamics early,” said Domestic Violence Service Management CEO Stephanie Smith.

“Our specialist workers are there specifically for the children who historically may have been left behind in the inevitable crisis caused by domestic and family violence. These workers allow the experience of children to be heard, acknowledged and addressed.

“Our services are person-centered which means we don’t have a one-size-fits-all way of doing things. We start with thorough assessments based on what the child and parent are telling us and we regularly review and adapt our way of working with children to ensure we see progress.”

The Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT supports any positive steps made by the community and relevant Government bodies to protect and to ensure the wellbeing of the most vulernable in our communities. The Culture of Safety team exists to support the ongoing development of a Culture of Safety across the Synod.