Record HSC Cohort Begin Exam Preparation as the end of Term 3 Completes their Formal Schooling 

27 September 2024 – The largest-ever cohort of students completing their Higher School Certificate conclude their formal schooling today as Term 3 draws to a close and the countdown begins to the HSC written exam period.

The 2024 HSC enrolment snapshot released today shows a record 80,166 NSW students are completing at least one HSC course this year, with 76,221 of those students set to sit at least one HSC exam.

The snapshot, released by the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), provides a breakdown of enrolments by course, gender, and location. It offers insights into which areas of study students are interested in and how enrolments have changed, or remained stable, over time.

Continuing an 11-year trend, Mathematics (61,963 students), Business Studies (20,008) and Biology (19,444) again see the highest enrolments after English – with Ancient History moving into 13th place for candidature size, its highest place in recent years.

Six per cent of students are enrolled in language courses this year, consistent with 2023, with Japanese, French and Chinese continuing to see the highest candidature in a trend unchanged over the past decade.

In Vocational Education and Training (VET), Hospitality (7,587 students), Construction (3,529 students), Business Services (2,401 students), Retail Services (1,615 students) and Entertainment Industry (1,243 students) have the highest enrolment numbers, with Primary Industries (1,054 students) continuing to grow and attracting more female students than in previous years.

The HSC is a family affair for some students, with around 1,647 siblings sitting exams this year, including 798 sets of twins and 17 sets of triplets enrolled in an HSC course.

As they near the end of their 13-year schooling careers, the HSC Class of 2024 are now set to finish classes and finalise preparations for their upcoming written exams in October.

HSC written exams are scheduled to commence on 15 October with English Paper 1 and conclude on 8 November with Geography.

View the 2024 HSC enrolment snapshot on the NESA website.

“This point is a major milestone for HSC students, as they head out of the school gates and prepare to take on exams next month. I wish students all the best as they get ready to do their very best in exams. You have done the hard work – now is the time to stay focused, take care of yourself and follow a healthy study schedule,” says NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car.

“Thank you to the teachers of NSW who have prepared HSC students for this moment and to all teachers who have guided students through their 13 years of education.”

“Congratulations to the 76,221 students who are now finishing up their high school careers and preparing to sit exams in October,” says CEO of the NSW Education Standards Authority Paul Martin.

“Be proud of what you have already achieved to get here, and go in to this study period with a clear mind, feeling confident in all that you know and have learned. The NSW education system, delivered by the country’s top teachers, has prepared our latest set of high schoolers for success now and into the future.”

Across the Uniting Church we pray for this cohort of students and their wellbeing as they prepare for exams from October 15. We also pray for Chaplains who will be supporting this cohort in our Uniting Church schools across NSW.