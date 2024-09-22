Remembering Police Lives Lost in the Line of Duty

On Sunday, 29 September, we commemorate National Police Remembrance Day across Australia and the Pacific.

National Police Remembrance Day is a day to honour and remember members of the NSW Police Force who have died in the line of duty.

It is also a day to reflect on and pay tribute to the bravery of those who dedicate their lives to protecting, serving and keeping their communities safe.

This year, one name has been added to the NSW Wall of Remembrance: Sergeant Peter Thomas Stone.

Sergeant Peter Thomas Stone from Blue Mountains Police Area Command was killed on 1 January 2023 while saving his son from a rip at Bologa Beach on the state’s South Coast.

An investigation into Sergeant Stone’s passing confirmed he was on duty at the time death.

We pay our respects to Sergeant Stone and remember the 275 names already inscribed on the Wall.

The annual National Police Remembrance Day service is being held today at the NSW Police Wall of Remembrance in the Domain ahead of the National Day on Sunday, 29 September.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley, is attending alongside the NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said:

“Today, we pause to remember the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“We also pay our respects to those left behind – the families, friends, and colleagues – whose losses are incomprehensible.

“On behalf of the people of NSW, we thank you for the incredible work you do – all too often in the face of grave danger. Today we honour the relentless dedication, compassion, and commitment of our police officers, both past and present.”

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said:

“Police Remembrance Day is a day of the year where we, along with the community, remember those officers who have lost their lives serving the community.

“Those officers’ dedication and courage serve as a powerful reminder of the risks our officers face every day to keep our communities safe.

“This year is particularly poignant in that we will be adding the name of Sergeant Peter Stone to The Wall of Remembrance. Peter tragically lost his life his life whilst rescuing his own son near Narooma last year.

“We stand with the families and loved ones of our fallen officers, offering our deepest gratitude and unwavering support.”

Photo: National Police Memorial, Canberra (photo by Stewven Murray)