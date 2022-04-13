  • Home
Bolwarra Uniting Church celebrate 176 years in May

On Sunday 1, May, Bolwarra Uniting Church will celebrate their 176th anniversary and the opening of their new kitchen area.

Extensive work has been undertaken over the past year and congregation members say they are now looking forward to the official opening and dedication of their new food preparation area.

Rev. Phil Skinner will lead an anniversary service followed by morning tea and the official opening and dedication of the wonderful new kitchen area and extended community area.

The service will acknowledge and celebrate 176 years in Bolwarra and almost 65 years in Canna Street.

The original Bolwarra Methodist Church stood near the Hunter River, but was demolished following damage sustained in the 1955 flood.  A new church was built in 1958 at the current site.

Members of the Bolwarra community have raised money over a number of years to replace the old kitchen area. The congregation also two grants from the Federal Government (Stronger Communities Program) and the State Government (Community Building Partnerships), totalling $55,000.

Congregation member Anne Robinson told Insights that the new kitchen would be used to serve the local community.

“We’re a community hub,” Ms Robinson said.

“We’re hoping it brings the community to us.”

Ms Robinson explained that the congregation worked to raise most of the money for the kitchen, with the grants topping this up towards the end of fundraising.

Members of the local community and those who have helped raise money for the extensions are welcome to join the congregation for the service.

Bolwarra Uniting Church’s Anniversary service takes place from 9am on Sunday, 1 May.

For more information, contact Church Council secretary, Joan Worboys, 4930 1359 or email robjo3@bigpond.com.  

