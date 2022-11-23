  • Home
    We're All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music's highest honours
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God's creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    'Regenerating Australia' Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Bidwill Christmas Markets return

Bidwill Christmas Markets return

On Thursday, 8 December, Bidwill Uniting’s annual Christmas markets return for 2022. 

Bec Reidy is the centre coordinator at Bidwill Uniting. She previously explained to Insights that the idea for the markets came out of Bidwill Uniting’s Creative Space, a fortnightly arts program.

“These markets are a great opportunity to support Mt Druitt residents who have been doing it tough,” Ms Reidy said.

“They are creative, wonderful people who are doing their best to start small businesses and side hustles. This is a way for people with money to feel good about spending it in support of people building their own capacity and working towards their goals.”

The markets will have stalls from Mt Druitt residents, mostly selling hand-made goods.

Bidwill Uniting’s Christmas Markets take place on Thursday, 8 December, from 4pm to 7pm at 26 Bidwill Square.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

