Bidwill Christmas Markets return
On Thursday, 8 December, Bidwill Uniting’s annual Christmas markets return for 2022.
Bec Reidy is the centre coordinator at Bidwill Uniting. She previously explained to Insights that the idea for the markets came out of Bidwill Uniting’s Creative Space, a fortnightly arts program.
“These markets are a great opportunity to support Mt Druitt residents who have been doing it tough,” Ms Reidy said.
“They are creative, wonderful people who are doing their best to start small businesses and side hustles. This is a way for people with money to feel good about spending it in support of people building their own capacity and working towards their goals.”
The markets will have stalls from Mt Druitt residents, mostly selling hand-made goods.
Bidwill Uniting’s Christmas Markets take place on Thursday, 8 December, from 4pm to 7pm at 26 Bidwill Square.
