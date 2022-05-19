  • Home
Home
Bathurst Uniting Church to celebrate 100th anniversary of their stained glass windows

Bathurst Uniting Church to celebrate 100th anniversary of their stained glass windows

On Sunday, 22 May, Bathurst Uniting Church will celebrate 100 years since their stained glass windows were installed and dedicated.

The windows, considered to be among the finest in Australia, were designed by John Radecki. They were installed in 1922 by J. Ashwin & Co at what was at the time a Methodist Church.

The unveiling ceremony was carried out by Rev. Eldred Dryer on Saturday, 20 May 1922.

The next day, the church celebrated with morning, afternoon, and evening choral services of Praise and Thanksgiving. The preachers were Rev. E. Dyer, Rev. W. E. Bennett, and Rev. W. Deane.

The service will be followed up by a soup lunch, with gluten and dairy free options available.

Bathurst Uniting Church’s Thanksgiving service takes place on Sunday, 22 May at 9:30am, in person and online via Zoom.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

