Where to find your democracy sausage on Election Day

‘Democracy sausage’ fundraisers are something of an Australian Election Day tradition. A website with Google maps plugins recently launched help people find these on election day.

Democracy Sausage.org is a crowd-sourced (“Or is it crowd sauced?”) resource, drawing from people tweeting using the hashtag #democracysausage as well as official information from the Australian Electoral Commission.



The site also advises if there are savoury vegetarian options, coffee available, or a cake stall, among other pieces of information.

The site additionally provides space for school P&C committees to list what they will have for sale.

With the election taking place within days, the latest polls have been tight, with the Opposition holding a narrow lead over the Morrison Liberal Government.

Voting takes place in a wide variety of public places. In NSW, this includes the Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree, among other church locations.

The 2022 Australian Federal Election takes place on Saturday, 21 May. You can access Democracy Sausage.org to find your local polling place.