  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What language shall we use?
    What language shall we use?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Are Rules Meant to be Broken?
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    Video series exploring stories of faith across Australia launches
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
    What the early church thought about God’s gender
  • Reviews
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
  • News
  • Events
Home
Where to find your democracy sausage on Election Day

Where to find your democracy sausage on Election Day

‘Democracy sausage’ fundraisers are something of an Australian Election Day tradition. A website with Google maps plugins recently launched help people find these on election day.

Democracy Sausage.org is a crowd-sourced (“Or is it crowd sauced?”) resource, drawing from people tweeting using the hashtag #democracysausage as well as official information from the Australian Electoral Commission.  

The site also advises if there are savoury vegetarian options, coffee available, or a cake stall, among other pieces of information.

The site additionally provides space for school P&C committees to list what they will have for sale.

With the election taking place within days, the latest polls have been tight, with the Opposition holding a narrow lead over the Morrison Liberal Government.

Voting takes place in a wide variety of public places. In NSW, this includes the Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree, among other church locations.

The 2022 Australian Federal Election takes place on Saturday, 21 May. You can access Democracy Sausage.org to find your local polling place.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

📢School of Discipleship 2022 has been announced! I…
😇The overdose prevention service that changed King…
📢Today is the World Fair Trade Day. 📢 The theme fo…
📽️Have a look to the wonderful review from our #In…
Don't forget to check our Weekly Synod Insights e-…
💰The wait for savers and investors is over. 💰 Afte…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top